Dustin Poirier says wrapping his hands is like jerking off

Only you can feel where its too tight or too loose, not the guy wrapping them for you


Nothing sucks worse when your hand is fully wrapped, then it starts to feel uncomfortably tight and its too late to adjust it
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Exactly. And then fapping is ruined. Bummer.
 
Worthless thread without a video. Would love to see Dustin’s technique and compare it to Conor
 
More importantly, is it the same reason why he keeps pulling his shorts up (and ends up getting smacked in the face everytime, yet he still keeps doing it?)
 
That loss of circulation is a bitch too.
 
