Media Dustin Poirier says Khabib held up division and cost him title. Was Khabib worried about Conor being champion?

www.essentiallysports.com

Dustin Poirier Blames Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC’s “Uncrowned” Champ Status

Dustin Poirier points to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor as he reveals why he deserved the undisputed UFC lightweight crown!
www.essentiallysports.com

Khabib’s last fight with Justin was on 10/04/2020, Khabib knew he wasn’t going to fight again but held the belt….

Dustin vs Conor was on 01/23/2021 and had Khabib vacated the belt before this date, Dustin vs Conor would have been for title shot at 155 (almost certainly UFC would have made this for the 155 belt, especially it being Mcgregor)

I think Khabib didn’t vacate until after Poirier vs Mcgregor so he can deny Mcgregor the title (inadvertently denied Poirier)

Khabib’s hatred for Conor is unmatched, he’s even telling children 10 years after the fight how he wish he could have killed Conor.



Do you think Khabib held up the division to deny Mcgregor a title shot?
 
KP back on the Connor knob. Water is wet.
 
I love Dustin but that did not cost him the title. Losing 3 title fights did. And Khabib retired on the spot. Dana was the one who didn't pull him from the official spot.
 
If Dustin and Conor had rematched for the belt there's a very high chance Poirier would have gotten KO'd there's a precedent.
 
Khabib did indeed keep Dustin from the title… by beating his ass and choking him out when they fought for the title
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
I love Dustin but that did not cost him the title. Losing 3 title fights did. And Khabib retired on the spot. Dana was the one who didn't pull him from the official spot.
Click to expand...

Yep I agree, Dana was trying so hard for a Khabib v Conor rematch; he kept saying "imagine how many buys it would do", if he had a different narrative maybe he would have gotten his wish.
 
