koa pomaikai
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 870
- Reaction score
- 2,058
Dustin Poirier Blames Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC’s “Uncrowned” Champ Status
Dustin Poirier points to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor as he reveals why he deserved the undisputed UFC lightweight crown!
www.essentiallysports.com
Khabib’s last fight with Justin was on 10/04/2020, Khabib knew he wasn’t going to fight again but held the belt….
Dustin vs Conor was on 01/23/2021 and had Khabib vacated the belt before this date, Dustin vs Conor would have been for title shot at 155 (almost certainly UFC would have made this for the 155 belt, especially it being Mcgregor)
I think Khabib didn’t vacate until after Poirier vs Mcgregor so he can deny Mcgregor the title (inadvertently denied Poirier)
Khabib’s hatred for Conor is unmatched, he’s even telling children 10 years after the fight how he wish he could have killed Conor.
Do you think Khabib held up the division to deny Mcgregor a title shot?