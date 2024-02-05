BoxerMaurits
Max will tool him up
These are the same people that swore Justin would destroy Khabib, because reasonsI'm starting to lean towards this opinion as well. I'm kind of shocked by how many people are acting like max is walking to a funeral.
I'd like to see hit. If he can get jab going and get Justin going backwards I think he has a chance.Max will tool him up
Anyone and everyone eventually gets caught. Dustin was winning that fight before he got caught.I'm sure he thought he was gonna beat Justin in the rematch too
Styles make fights, those straight sniper like jabs will find the mark for Max. The later the fight goes the worse it'll get for Justin imo.I'm worried for Max in this fight honestly. The guy has taken enough head trauma, and he's about to go up against one of the most vicious fighters ever.