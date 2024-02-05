Media Dustin Poirier says he would put money on Max Holloway to beat Justin Gaethje

Do you agree?

Max better hope his chin holds up because it's going to be tested and he will need to take several big shots from one of the hardest hitters in LW history to have a shot at winning.
 
fortheo said:
I'm starting to lean towards this opinion as well. I'm kind of shocked by how many people are acting like max is walking to a funeral.
These are the same people that swore Justin would destroy Khabib, because reasons :rolleyes:<Lmaoo>
 
People counting Max out like Justin knocking his top off is a forgone conclusion need to put some respect on Holloway’s name. Don’t get me wrong Justin is the hardest hitter in LW history and is the king of violence so is rightfully the favorite…but Max has never been KO’d and has some beautifully crisp striking and footwork. This fight is going to leave the fans as the biggest winners of the night!
 
Poirier proved to be a bigger and better boxer with a similar pressure heavy style like Max and he couldn't really get into rhythm against Gaethje last time out. I feel like people are respecting the body of work Gaethje has been showing instead of discounting Max.

I can see why Gaethje's considered a decent favourite here even if Max does have paths to victory like hunting the body and potentially using his more diverse skillset to shut down some of Gaethje's counter selection. I just don't think Max pulls it off considering how calm a technical Gaethje stayed against Fiziev and Poirier winning those high level striking battles.
 
I know most don't agree with Dustin here, but Max is the much much better boxer and has the chin to take what Justin dishes out. I said it already, I think Max wins the later rds and ultimately wins the fight.
 
Dick said:
I'm worried for Max in this fight honestly. The guy has taken enough head trauma, and he's about to go up against one of the most vicious fighters ever.
Styles make fights, those straight sniper like jabs will find the mark for Max. The later the fight goes the worse it'll get for Justin imo.
 
