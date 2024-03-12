Media Dustin Poirier Says He Was Extremely Depressed, Suicidal After Justin Gaethje Loss

Black9 said:
Crazy to see one of the most beloved and veteran fighters still be that depressed after a loss.
I don't like the dorky music, but that's a powerful conversation, I thought Ariel handled it well.

I want to imagine every fighter would go home with a level of support, but clearly they don't, I know they don't, they just go home and are expected to deal with it and train and get back in there.

And we also can see why Conor don't into a fucking junkie on the back of those losses, and it's not really a joke when you think about it.

I'm glad we live in 2024 when a fighter can talk to someone, a therapist, a sports psychologist, whatever they dress them up as, rather than just assault or hurt their family.

Retards baulk at how soft it is that people take time off and actually deal with shit nowadays, but that's ignorant and stupid.
 
Respect. Sacrificing thousands of hours of your time with hard work, discipline, blood, sweat and tears and failing on the biggest stage in front of the world would sting very hard.

Imagine fucking up at an important work project that means a lot to you and you prepared hard for, and imagine millions watching you fuck it up
 
Shoguns Prodigy** said:
I’m not a pro fighter but idk CTE might to starting to get to some of these guys, hopefully I’m wrong.
Oh 100%. It’s not a nice thing to say out loud but I think it’s very true. You can’t get smacked in the head hundreds of times in wars and not have some brain altering repercussions down the track.
 
Damn. Good to see him comeback and get the w, maybe he should retire with it.
Depression is fucked up.
 
This is a sad sign, and these comments from dipshits here along the lines of "glad the champ got this win to turn things around " are laughably short sighted and ignorant. If this guy requires the rush of a knockout victory inside the octagon to constantly tilt his emotional issues, that's a very poorly tenable crutch. He'd he better off walking away from fighting altogether and dedicating his mind to bettering himself from the inside.
 
Yeah, Poirier always seemed like an emotional guy. He also seems like one of those guys who hates fighting but loves it too. Kind of a dual personality thing.
 
Poirier started therapy after the Gaethje loss. There's nothing wrong with finding ways to open up and speak freely about the way you're feeling to possibly find some understanding or catharsis. He mentions Volkanovski being honest after the Makhachev loss about his mental struggles as well letting Dustin know he's not alone. No one knows what another person is going through. We all handle things differently. Glad to see he got some help. Mental health is no joke.

Also, Ariel handled that well, and the quote in the title is inaccurate @Black9
 
I felt like it was the definition of a fight where somebody "just got caught". Could've been Gaethje just as easily.

It's not like he got totally outstruck and dominated. Those types of fights must feel the most depressing.

When you get caught by a bomb and finished, you just have to move on. It has happened to pretty much every MMA fighter, no matter how great.
 
