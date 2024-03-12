Crazy to see one of the most beloved and veteran fighters still be that depressed after a loss.
Oh 100%. It’s not a nice thing to say out loud but I think it’s very true. You can’t get smacked in the head hundreds of times in wars and not have some brain altering repercussions down the track.I’m not a pro fighter but idk CTE might to starting to get to some of these guys, hopefully I’m wrong.
Ariel is a nosey little worm who loves to pry into peoples personal lives. Almost no boundaries with him.Not a fan of this being so openly discussed and Ariel asking him directly if he was suicidal. The man said he was depressed. Just leave it at that
