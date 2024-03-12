Black9 said: Crazy to see one of the most beloved and veteran fighters still be that depressed after a loss.



I don't like the dorky music, but that's a powerful conversation, I thought Ariel handled it well.I want to imagine every fighter would go home with a level of support, but clearly they don't, I know they don't, they just go home and are expected to deal with it and train and get back in there.And we also can see why Conor don't into a fucking junkie on the back of those losses, and it's not really a joke when you think about it.I'm glad we live in 2024 when a fighter can talk to someone, a therapist, a sports psychologist, whatever they dress them up as, rather than just assault or hurt their family.Retards baulk at how soft it is that people take time off and actually deal with shit nowadays, but that's ignorant and stupid.