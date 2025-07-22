Dustin Poirier reveals his fight night weight

Goat Poster
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2016
- Messages
- 838
- Reaction score
- 1,718
Crazy that he is so light.
Only 3 more lbs than Topuria weighed fight night at FW, 12lbs less than Money Moicano and 8 less than Islam.
Conor's build is kinda narrow.And both Dustin and his wife remarked at how incredibly undersized Conor was at 155, saying he was shockingly small framed and frail.
Only makes Conor winning the LW belt that much more amazing, and makes Khabib look silly considering that is his signature win and he was arguably two weight classes bigger.