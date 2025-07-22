  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dustin Poirier reveals his fight night weight

Crazy that he is so light.

Only 3 more lbs than Topuria weighed fight night at FW, 12lbs less than Money Moicano and 8 less than Islam.
 
How heavy was Max? Chis cheeks weren't as sunken in as usual, but he still seems like a good weight cutter.
 
And both Dustin and his wife remarked at how incredibly undersized Conor was at 155, saying he was shockingly small framed and frail.

Only makes Conor winning the LW belt that much more amazing, and makes Khabib look silly considering that is his signature win and he was arguably two weight classes bigger.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
And both Dustin and his wife remarked at how incredibly undersized Conor was at 155, saying he was shockingly small framed and frail.

Only makes Conor winning the LW belt that much more amazing, and makes Khabib look silly considering that is his signature win and he was arguably two weight classes bigger.

Conor's build is kinda narrow.
 
