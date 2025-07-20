Dustin Poirier Retires – What’s Your Favorite DP Moment?

lerobshow
Perfect ending scenario. Yeah, he lost, but he wasn’t outclassed — and he hurt Max. Max just pulled off an incredible performance. I absolutely loved the diversity in his striking, especially those kicks.
Wishing nothing but the best for Poirier. A true gentleman in every sense of the word — inside and outside the cage.
What’s your favorite Dustin Poirier moment?
Mine was his fight with Hooker. Just pure insanity and heart display.
