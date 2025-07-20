  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dustin Poirier Retires – What’s Your Favorite DP Moment?

Perfect ending scenario. Yeah, he lost, but he wasn’t outclassed — and he hurt Max. Max just pulled off an incredible performance. I absolutely loved the diversity in his striking, especially those kicks.

Wishing nothing but the best for Poirier. A true gentleman in every sense of the word — inside and outside the cage.

What’s your favorite Dustin Poirier moment?

Mine was his fight with Hooker. Just pure insanity and heart display.
 
Probably when he gave up and clinched during the final 10 second throwdown in his retirement fight.
 
My favorite double penetration is when...wait..oh
 
When Bobby Green was talking shit during the fight and Dustin proceeds to TKO him was probably my favorite moment.
 
Brother he ain't getting knocked out cold in front of his entire family and carried out the octagon on a stretcher in his retirement fight. Lmao
 
Getting rid of McGregor where I don’t have to see him and easily avoid his social media shenanigans.
 
