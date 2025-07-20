  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Dustin Poirier Reacts to Scorecards in UFC 318 Headliner

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
112,770
Reaction score
210,441
8496bec0-6531-11f0-80c4-01fda5be40ab.jpg

Dustin Poirier thought his trilogy fight with Max Holloway was a lot closer than the final scorecards indicated.

In what was Poirier’s farewell, “The Diamond” and Holloway traded blows for the better part of five rounds in the UFC 318 headliner at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. When all was said and done, Holloway emerged with a unanimous decision triumph to earn his first win in three tries against Poirier. Judge Derek Cleary saw it 48-47, while Eric Colon and Sal D’Amato scored it 49-46 — all in favor of the Hawaiian standout.



“Obviously, I wanted to win. Max is a great fighter, a tough competitor. I just being inside the eye of the storm, it felt a lot closer to me,” Poirier said at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference. “I really thought it might have been 2-2 going into the fifth [round]. Mike Brown checked the scorecards when we got to the locker room and I think the judges gave me different rounds.

“I think all the judges gave him the second round. I thought I almost had him out. He hurt me, too, but I thought my shot when I followed up with elbows, I was cracking him. He told me in the medical tent, ‘Hey man, you had me out.’ We couldn’t hear the bell. Being in the fight, it felt a lot closer than that. When I heard the judges’ [scores], I was like no way. It was closer than that. Like the man says, it is what it is.”

All 21 media scorecards tracked by MMADecisions.com awarded the fight to Holloway, with tallies ranging from 50-45 to 48-47. Meanwhile, Holloway outlanded Poirier by a 198-to-109 count in significant strikes. “Blessed” outlanded his foe in every stanza, including Round 2, when Poirier scored a knockdown late in the period.

Poirier: I Thought It Was Close​


“Going into the fifth, I thought it was close,” Poirier said. “I thought it might have been 2-2, so winning the fifth, I could have put myself into harm’s way a little bit more. Maybe I would have got finished. Maybe I would have finished him. I could have took more chances in the fifth but up to that point, I was playing [smart]. I was trying to fight like a professional. Be smart.

“It seemed like he was waiting to counter me with his right hand every time I would come in, but the crazy thing is he never threw it but it felt like his footwork and his movement was ready to throw that right hand. So I didn’t want to take too many risks getting countered. I didn’t want to miss and get countered. He had already hurt me in the second round. I fought and I thought I was doing well. I thought it was close rounds every time. Looking back, hindsight’s always 20/20, but I thought I fought smart and I tried to win. I really did.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts to Scorecards in UFC 318 Headliner

Dustin Poirier thought his trilogy fight with Max Holloway was a lot closer than the final scorecards indicated.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
It wasn’t that close
He didn’t fight a smart fight
Standing around at range too much is a death sentence against a volume striker like Max
 
Inability to pull the trigger is what eventually happens to all fighters, from GOATS on down. Add that with Max being the faster guy at 55, having now caused both Justin and Dustin to freeze up and second guess letting their hands go.
That said, I'm sure it did feel closer than that while he was in there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 318 - Holloway vs. Poirier 3 Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 7/19 at 10pm ET
120 121 122
Replies
2K
Views
22K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
BroRogan
Media UFC 318 Embedded
2
Replies
30
Views
672
BroRogan
BroRogan
payton
Tabatha Ricci vs Amanda Ribas set for UFC 318
Replies
15
Views
794
Deleted member 609094
D
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 318: 7.19 11:59pm ET Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier
Replies
19
Views
185
helax
helax
MetaIIica
Holloway headlined UFC 218, and now UFC 318, exactly 100 UFC events later.
Replies
11
Views
257
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,274
Messages
57,591,234
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top