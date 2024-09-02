Media Dustin Poirier promotes his very own 'memecoin' - Pump and dump?

Yep. Dustin will have sold everything by the time the price plummets to nothing. I remember back back in 2020 every famous person was promoting crypto just to get out before the floor gave out and leave the people that trusted them holding an empty bag.
 
Conor best keep his little cat lips together.

If he says pump & dump he'll damn sure get another beating.
 
0_dusPNG.png


Dont forget to donate to The Good Fight Foundation to help Jolie get another 5k Gucci bag
I mean the kids.. to help the kids.
 
payton said:
0_dusPNG.png


Dont forget to donate to The Good Fight Foundation to help Jolie get another 5k Gucci bag
I mean the kids.. to help the kids.
Click to expand...
I think they can afford nice things on Dustin's pay and his business profits without dipping into the charity. You can dislike someone without insinuating nonsense.
 
Last edited:
Is he presenting it as a legitimate investment? If not then I don't think it' a scam. Just a way for fans to donate to a cause or connect with a favored fighter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,437
Messages
56,123,585
Members
175,076
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top