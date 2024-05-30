20falarVerdades
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2016
- Messages
- 12,857
- Reaction score
- 4,137
“I think [Conor] clips [Chandler]. Chandler covers too much distance not properly, not the best foot work. Lunging in with shots, and that’s how you get countered.
If Conor’s the matador and has the same timing and pop that he had before the injury, Conor’s gonna stop this guy.”
If Conor lands that left hand it's all over
If Conor’s the matador and has the same timing and pop that he had before the injury, Conor’s gonna stop this guy.”
If Conor lands that left hand it's all over