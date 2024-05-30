Chandler is genuinely one of the best possible match-ups for Conor, regardless of how shot either guy is. Conor has always excelled against guys who have shorter reach and that brawling style. Would be surprised if this looks somewhat like the Alvarez fight. Chandler has the wrestling ability, but he seems to prefer to stand and throw bombs instead. Conor is the far more technical striker, with way better footwork and accuracy. As Dustin says, Chandler leaves himself open to counters, and Conor has always been great at finding those spots. Chandler also doesn't seem to have the best chin. He's been rocked or dropped in all of his fights in the UFC other than his debut vs Hooker. He even got dropped by the ghost of Tony Ferguson. To think that Conor won't be able to do the same would be silly.