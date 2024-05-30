Media Dustin Poirier picks "matador" Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler

“I think [Conor] clips [Chandler]. Chandler covers too much distance not properly, not the best foot work. Lunging in with shots, and that’s how you get countered.

If Conor’s the matador and has the same timing and pop that he had before the injury, Conor’s gonna stop this guy.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795888704491225511

If Conor lands that left hand it's all over
 
Both guys are out of their prime and coming off the shelf. Whoever looks worse is probably going to lose.

Two big hitters without great cardio.

IMO Chandler takes him down and hurts him on the ground. He doesn't need to kickbox with him unless he wants to.
 
Everyone says oh well chandler will just take him down, chandler is like 38, he has fought like that basically his entire career, are we really expecting him to suddenly become khabib? He will go out there and swing bombs cause that’s what he does, and hopefully the Mac puts him down
 
Chandler is genuinely one of the best possible match-ups for Conor, regardless of how shot either guy is. Conor has always excelled against guys who have shorter reach and that brawling style. Would be surprised if this looks somewhat like the Alvarez fight. Chandler has the wrestling ability, but he seems to prefer to stand and throw bombs instead. Conor is the far more technical striker, with way better footwork and accuracy. As Dustin says, Chandler leaves himself open to counters, and Conor has always been great at finding those spots. Chandler also doesn't seem to have the best chin. He's been rocked or dropped in all of his fights in the UFC other than his debut vs Hooker. He even got dropped by the ghost of Tony Ferguson. To think that Conor won't be able to do the same would be silly.
 
No he dont because he is dumb as rocks which is why mc tapper picked him to fight because he will stupidly stand and bang trying to entertain instead of actually trying to win. If he loses to this washed, trash, alcoholic mc gregor he's career is a laughing stock.
 
McGregor now moves in sparring like an 80 year old playing shuffleboard, if that 80 year old were in a wheelchair. Which doesn't mean Chandler can't fuck it up, but it greatly reduces the probability thereof.
 
I couldn't agree more, I've been saying Conor should stop Chandler with no problem. Chandler's boxing is rudimentary, just basic. He'll be easy to counter for Conor.
 
Dustin is smart and I agree with him.

Conor the drunk/coked up fool can still catch sloppy Chandler during their exchanges.

Chandler better be smart and win or else he's banished into the bum realm forever.
 
Lol,.Chandler would never finish Conor on the ground imo. Yes, he's a wrestler but his ground game sucks.. Lol
 
So Chandler is better wrestler than Khabib?
 
He definitely has not always fought like that. Bellator Chandler had many fights where he stuck with his wrestling to win.
 
Glad dem squash di beef 🐮🔨 good fi dem fam friendship is magic🦄🐎
 
Chandlers tendency to drop his hands when he disengages has made him get dropped on multiple occasions. I doubt he can even fix that at this point.
 
cOnOr’S LeFt!1!11

Most overrated power in mma. Old man in bar took it flush on the chin and continued drinking a real man’s whiskey.
 
Don't forget that Chandler did use his wrestling against Poirier for a couple of rounds before tiring and getting subbed. So he's capable of doing it. It's just a matter of whether or not he can be disciplined and implement a gameplan, which he hasn't really shown much.
 
I’m one of the few remaining Conor fans left. Probably cause I’m a coked out leprechaun myself but I think if the fight goes past 3 minutes Chandlers is gonna kick the shit out of Conor. Chandler is a lot tougher too admittedly.
 
Probably. Chandler is 38 years old brawler with a 2-3 UFC record, and his only win in years was Tony Ferguson. Conor's washed up too, so you never know, but an old brawler is like the perfect style for Conor.
 
