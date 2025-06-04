Dustin Poirier needs a better reset habit than pulling shorts

Rhood
It's too obvious when he does it, and it leaves himself vulnerable and over exposed.
He needs to be more subtle about it without leaving glaring wide openings, like how Forrest Griffin does the forehead tap or how Diego Lopes grabs his throat or how Shogun raises his arms.
