  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dustin Poirier needs a better reset habit than pulling shorts

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,769
Reaction score
8,565
It's too obvious when he does it, and it leaves himself vulnerable and over exposed.
He needs to be more subtle about it without leaving glaring wide openings, like how Forrest Griffin does the forehead tap or how Diego Lopes grabs his throat or how Shogun raises his arms.


 
He actually does it to appeal to a modern audience. Every time Poirier fights you have a sizeable contingent of the LBGT community tuning in for hopes of a wardrobe malfunction. Genius marketing move if you ask me, Poirier has been consistently one of the most popular fighters for a reason.
 
ninja boot said:
100%
you see plenty of examples where fighters time their opponents and quickly sort out a counter-attack.
Click to expand...
Kinda like Chito being able to exploit Cruz’s exaggerated head movement with a switch kick to the dome by making him dodge right into it. People had been talking about trying to exploit that for years.
 
I'll tell him what you said TS. I'm sure it'll rejuvenate his career and he'll make a come back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,103
Messages
57,578,035
Members
175,753
Latest member
buttcrack

Share this page

Back
Top