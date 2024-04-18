Except for Illia Topuria lolLooked like we all did that night sir.
he looked adorable, never seen a man that could beat my ass in seconds look so harmless and innocent, he gave off golden retriever puppy energyExcept for Illia Topuria lol
It was somethin' special, that's for sure lolhe looked adorable, never seen a man that could beat my ass in seconds look so harmless and innocent, he gave off golden retriever puppy energy
he really did look like a child that lost his mom in walmart. but yeah, thrilled to see him fight later this yearIt was somethin' special, that's for sure lol
Same, he is a gun in the cage.he really did look like a child that lost his mom in walmart. but yeah, thrilled to see him fight later this year
That feeling when the guy you beat twice KTFO the guy that KTFO you.
To be completely fair he's 3-1 against both of those guys.That feeling when the guy you beat twice KTFO the guy that KTFO you.