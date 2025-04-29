Media Dustin Poirier: 'Legit' Paddy Pimblett Can Be UFC Champion

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
107,640
Reaction score
192,735
Dustin-Poirier-Paddy-Pimblett.jpg

👀🏆Dustin Poirier says Paddy Pimblett can be a UFC champion:

“Paddy’s legit, man."🤝



🎥 @arielhelwani ▫️ pic.twitter.com/WBgHSvQJ6q


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 28, 2025
Click to expand...


Dustin Poirier’s opinion of Paddy Pimblett has changed recently.

Pimblett scored the biggest win of his career so far by finishing Michael Chandler at UFC 314 earlier this month. Ahead of the fight, Poirier predicted that former foe Chandler would beat “The Baddy” and suggested bettors to go heavy.

Poirier was admittedly surprised as Pimblett completely outclassed “Iron” en route to a third round technical knockout. “The Diamond” believes Pimblett can be a UFC champ one day if he continues on his current path.

“Of course [I was surprised]. I really thought Chandler was gonna beat [Pimblett],” Chandler told Ariel Helwani. “But I was wrong. Paddy’s legit, man… Yeah, if he believes it and works hard enough and keeps doing what he’s doing, he can be [champion].”

Pimblett is unbeaten in seven UFC outings with five finishes and is steadily improving his game. Meanwhile, Chandler is known for his entertaining style but is 2-5 in the UFC, albeit against top-tier competition.

Poirier submitted Chandler at UFC 281 in 2022. The Louisiana native has since sandwiched a win over Benoit St. Denis between losses against Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev. Poirier is now set for his retirement fight – a trilogy bout against Max Holloway at UFC 2018 on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

READ HERE
www.sherdog.com

Dustin Poirier: 'Legit' Paddy Pimblett Can Be UFC Champion

Dustin Poirier’s opinion of Paddy Pimblett has changed recently.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
This is the perfect thread to leave this here. This is what they're calling the German Paddy but on steroids.
 
The Buffet Brawler

It’s kind of crazy that a dude everyone was dissing on early, saying he wasn’t shit
Might end up being one of the UFCs biggest stars now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BroRogan
Media UFC 314 Embedded *All Episodes*
Replies
16
Views
597
BroRogan
BroRogan
Deadwing88
Media Paddy Pimblett declares Dana "unbelievable at his job"
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
CieloLuce
CieloLuce
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dustin Poirier Expects Michael Chandler to Defeat Paddy Pimblett
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
nonoob
nonoob
svmr_db
Media Michael Chandler still feels "destined" for UFC gold
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
Ares Black
Ares Black
Kowboy On Sherdog
Paddy Pimblett Expects to Defeat Michael Chandler 'Convincingly' at UFC 314
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,576
Messages
57,232,590
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top