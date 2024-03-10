Media Dustin Poirier KO Benoit Saint Denis GIFS

ExitLUPin said:
Absolute legendary warrior Dustin is

Benoit is a beast but his defense is really really bad. Dustin had target practice anytime it was at range
Click to expand...
Makhachev likely pieces him up on the counter. Charles hits harder and will overwhelm him. Justin has excellent TD defense and also hits like a truck. Looks like the top guys are just too good for BSD right now.

I think he will improve tho.
 
AdamWarlock said:
Who should Dustin fight next
Click to expand...
Holloway IF he beats Gaethje, only headliners for this man, only 1 or 2 of this kind of fights left in him, he doesnt know other way. Conor probably wants another crack at him.

Topuria? Poirier has no belt to support that fight.
 
Rule no.1: Never fookin bet against the hillybilly from Louisanna in a stand&bang fight.
 
