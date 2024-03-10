KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Makhachev likely pieces him up on the counter. Charles hits harder and will overwhelm him. Justin has excellent TD defense and also hits like a truck. Looks like the top guys are just too good for BSD right now.Absolute legendary warrior Dustin is
Benoit is a beast but his defense is really really bad. Dustin had target practice anytime it was at range
Holloway IF he beats Gaethje, only headliners for this man, only 1 or 2 of this kind of fights left in him, he doesnt know other way. Conor probably wants another crack at him.Who should Dustin fight next