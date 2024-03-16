Dustin Poirier is (almost) everything you want in a fighter

Hazuki Ryo
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2014
- Messages
- 3,133
- Reaction score
- 3,899
He kept on progressing from his early days at FW where he lost against great names (KZ, Cub, Conor) and won against others (Holloway).
He went up a class a collected the scalps of Gaethje, Alvarez, Holloway, Conor, Hooker, Pettis, Chandler..
In a historically deep division, he showed durability, persistence, and regularity. He's still keeping young prospects from getting near that belt.
He's a great boxer, maybe the greatest of the division, he has deceptive cardio, not that easy to take down, he's a fricking dog and he's a danger from round 1 to the end of round 5. You can never count him off and that's why i'm fine with him skipping Charles and Gaethje for another TS
Maybe top 5 LW all time, but for sure a JBG all time candidate and a fan pleaser !
He went up a class a collected the scalps of Gaethje, Alvarez, Holloway, Conor, Hooker, Pettis, Chandler..
In a historically deep division, he showed durability, persistence, and regularity. He's still keeping young prospects from getting near that belt.
He's a great boxer, maybe the greatest of the division, he has deceptive cardio, not that easy to take down, he's a fricking dog and he's a danger from round 1 to the end of round 5. You can never count him off and that's why i'm fine with him skipping Charles and Gaethje for another TS
Maybe top 5 LW all time, but for sure a JBG all time candidate and a fan pleaser !