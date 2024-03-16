Dustin Poirier is (almost) everything you want in a fighter

He kept on progressing from his early days at FW where he lost against great names (KZ, Cub, Conor) and won against others (Holloway).

He went up a class a collected the scalps of Gaethje, Alvarez, Holloway, Conor, Hooker, Pettis, Chandler..

In a historically deep division, he showed durability, persistence, and regularity. He's still keeping young prospects from getting near that belt.

He's a great boxer, maybe the greatest of the division, he has deceptive cardio, not that easy to take down, he's a fricking dog and he's a danger from round 1 to the end of round 5. You can never count him off and that's why i'm fine with him skipping Charles and Gaethje for another TS

Maybe top 5 LW all time, but for sure a JBG all time candidate and a fan pleaser !
 
If he became an undisputed champion with even 1 defense he'd undoubtedly be a Lightweight GOAT candidate considering his resume.
 
POIRIER IS STILL MY BOY!!! Lol


Seriously, there's been many many great fighters that haven't ever held a belt. To me Poirier is one of the most exciting fighters to ever fight for the UFC, he's #1 in that category for me. I've never not gotten excited for a fight of his. Win or lose Dustin never disappoints, let him have his last shot at the belt ffs.
 
RichardHarrow said:
Mmm no he wouldn’t.
Whose on the LW GOAT list currently? Probably Khabib, Islam or Oliviera? Maybe BJ if you wanna include old school.
By my comment would mean if he had beaten Oliviera/Khabib when he had the chance or Islam now if they fight then defended it at least once.
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
He kept on progressing from his early days at FW where he lost against great names (KZ, Cub, Conor) and won against others (Holloway).

He went up a class a collected the scalps of Gaethje, Alvarez, Holloway, Conor, Hooker, Pettis, Chandler..

In a historically deep division, he showed durability, persistence, and regularity. He's still keeping young prospects from getting near that belt.

He's a great boxer, maybe the greatest of the division, he has deceptive cardio, not that easy to take down, he's a fricking dog and he's a danger from round 1 to the end of round 5. You can never count him off and that's why i'm fine with him skipping Charles and Gaethje for another TS

Maybe top 5 LW all time, but for sure a JBG all time candidate and a fan pleaser !
Mate. Don't fall for this. Islam didn't want a bar of him 6 months ago and now that he lost to Gaethje and got outwrestled for a round and will continue to jump guillotines, suddenly Islam can't wait and wants to fight?

Islam took the start of the year off, so everyone else had to fight again in the meantime.Poirer fought the lowest ranked guy and Charles, Gaethje and Arman are all fighting soon. Islam is in ramadan, he isn't even close to doing a camp currently, so why is he calling out fighters that had to wait because of him?

Poirer needs another win to be considered. He lost vs Gaethje less than 1 fight ago and has losses to 2/3 mentioned above.
 
I am a big fan of Poirier, but not sure he's a top 5

forums.sherdog.com

UFC/Pride Lightweight Champions with least-to-most Top 10 ranked wins at Lightweight.

The Flyweight version is here. The Bantamweight version is here. The Featherweight version is here. The Welterweight version is here. The Middleweight version is here. The Light Heavyweight version is here. The Heavyweight version is here. Champions with most wins in each division here. The...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
Fergelmince said:
I am a big fan of Poirier, but not sure he's a top 5

forums.sherdog.com

UFC/Pride Lightweight Champions with least-to-most Top 10 ranked wins at Lightweight.

The Flyweight version is here. The Bantamweight version is here. The Featherweight version is here. The Welterweight version is here. The Middleweight version is here. The Light Heavyweight version is here. The Heavyweight version is here. Champions with most wins in each division here. The...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
It's silly to argue top 5's or goats (especially going by that metric), it's just people's opinions going around and around. I can tell you that Poirier is my favorite all time fighter, that's not an opinion.
 
maximus__ said:
Mate. Don't fall for this. Islam didn't want a bar of him 6 months ago and now that he lost to Gaethje and got outwrestled for a round and will continue to jump guillotines, suddenly Islam can't wait and wants to fight?

Islam took the start of the year off, so everyone else had to fight again in the meantime.Poirer fought the lowest ranked guy and Charles, Gaethje and Arman are all fighting soon. Islam is in ramadan, he isn't even close to doing a camp currently, so why is he calling out fighters that had to wait because of him?

Poirer needs another win to be considered. He lost vs Gaethje less than 1 fight ago and has losses to 2/3 mentioned above.
what does your rant have to do with anything i said before regarding Poirier ?
 
Fergelmince said:
I am a big fan of Poirier, but not sure he's a top 5

forums.sherdog.com

UFC/Pride Lightweight Champions with least-to-most Top 10 ranked wins at Lightweight.

The Flyweight version is here. The Bantamweight version is here. The Featherweight version is here. The Welterweight version is here. The Middleweight version is here. The Light Heavyweight version is here. The Heavyweight version is here. Champions with most wins in each division here. The...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
This ranking is silly cause it would mean Alvarez is in front of Khabib in the top LW all time GOATs
 
What I find really interesting about Dustin is he never really takes a fighter completely out of their own game. He brings out the best in his opponents and it often ends up being a give and take scrap. He lets guys shoot their best shots and answers with his own. He's one of those FOTN type of guys. Maybe not the smartest way to fight but he gives us firefights. Gotta appreciate that.
 
I agree and I’ve never understood how there are people who dislike Poirier. He’s never in a boring fight and seems like a good guy.. what is there to dislike?
 
Black9 said:
Whose on the LW GOAT list currently? Probably Khabib, Islam or Oliviera? Maybe BJ if you wanna include old school.
By my comment would mean if he had beaten Oliviera/Khabib when he had the chance or Islam now if they fight then defended it at least once.
Yea fair enough - had he beaten Khabib Or Islam it’s arguable.

Oliveira - not so convinced tbh. Way too many losses
 
Yes, that's why he's become champion.

Oh wait.

You can like a fighter without trying to make something they're not.
 
