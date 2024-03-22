Media Dustin Poirier Fires Back At Islam "I've Done MORE For MMA Than Islam Has, Ready For Him NEXT At UFC 302"

Chances are it's probably Dustin's last shot at gold. Make it happen!
 
He’s not the most deserving contender right now but the question is is giving him the title fight worse than making Islam sit out even longer? Or worse than forcing Oliveira/Arman/Gaethje to turn around quickly? I don’t think so.
 
It's super undeserving and obvious to anyone with eyeballs. UFC scheduled themselves into a corner and Dustin lines up with when Islam is magically ready. Yet, they booked Charles, Arman, and the guy who literally knocked Dustin out one fight ago Justin on the same card. I honestly think Islam is picking at what he thinks is an easy title defense. Title shots should not be based on legacy or your career. Title shots should be for most deserving at the time. Dustin is 1-1 in his last two and got knocked out and looked bad his last fight until he got the finish.
 
tritestill said:
It's super undeserving and obvious to anyone with eyeballs. UFC scheduled themselves into a corner and Dustin lines up with when Islam is magically ready. Yet, they booked Charles, Arman, and the guy who literally knocked Dustin out one fight ago Justin on the same card. I honestly think Islam is picking at what he thinks is an easy title defense. Title shots should not be based on legacy or your career. Title shots should be for most deserving at the time. Dustin is 1-1 in his last two and got knocked out and looked bad his last fight until he got the finish.
If the schedule lines up, why not?

Better than sitting out because everyone else in the top 5 is recovering.

He doesn't deserve it at all, but better than no title fight.
 
Getting a title shot for beating #11, over two guys who have beaten you?

It's his retirement fight. I don't know if you should give it to him or not. Islam is also slowly aging out. He might leave soon and people are going to complain he fought nobody etc etc.
 
The Siege said:
If the schedule lines up, why not?

Better than sitting out because everyone else in the top 5 is recovering.

He doesn't deserve it at all, but better than no title fight.
Exactly why I see Islam and Dustin pushing for the fight. Deserving challengers keep fighting the non-champion, meanwhile this undeserving fighter will get a shot because of schedule. If the UFC wasn't hell bent on Islam must fight in October, there would be more room for scheduling. Islam wants to be booked, so he can turn around for October. UFC should have had Islam fight earlier in the year.
 
Disagree.

Islam has more impressive wins.
A larger fanbase.
And most importantly, Islam has a belt.

Poirier has always been my guy and one of my favorite fighters ever, but Islam and Khabib brought over a huge population of fans to the sport of MMA. They've inspired a ton of Muslims worldwide and continue to do so.
 
tritestill said:
It's super undeserving and obvious to anyone with eyeballs. UFC scheduled themselves into a corner and Dustin lines up with when Islam is magically ready. Yet, they booked Charles, Arman, and the guy who literally knocked Dustin out one fight ago Justin on the same card. I honestly think Islam is picking at what he thinks is an easy title defense. Title shots should not be based on legacy or your career. Title shots should be for most deserving at the time. Dustin is 1-1 in his last two and got knocked out and looked bad his last fight until he got the finish.
Islam can only fight who they put in front of him.
 
tritestill said:
Exactly why I see Islam and Dustin pushing for the fight. Deserving challengers keep fighting the non-champion, meanwhile this undeserving fighter will get a shot because of schedule. If the UFC wasn't hell bent on Islam must fight in October, there would be more room for scheduling. Islam wants to be booked, so he can turn around for October. UFC should have had Islam fight earlier in the year.
I agree with you for the most part. The UAE October deal definitely ruins the timeline.

However, Justin vs Max is a vanity fight put on by the UFC because their plans for UFC 300 didn't go accordingly.

It came out of left field and it does nothing but ruin the line to the title at LW. It's one thing if they booked Max vs someone outside the top 5. But they booked him against the arguable number 1 contender.

June should have been Islam vs Justin.
 
I dont get why some are acting like Poirier is like some layup. The guy has the best resume at LW and is unquestionably a top 5 LW All-time. This is a great fight. Yeah, Islam would be a sizeable favorite but who would he not be against?

And I just dont see the winners at UFC 300 making the quick turnaround. Gaethje and Oliveira definitely ain't. Maybe Tsarukyan but I don't see him winning.
 
