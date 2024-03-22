It's super undeserving and obvious to anyone with eyeballs. UFC scheduled themselves into a corner and Dustin lines up with when Islam is magically ready. Yet, they booked Charles, Arman, and the guy who literally knocked Dustin out one fight ago Justin on the same card. I honestly think Islam is picking at what he thinks is an easy title defense. Title shots should not be based on legacy or your career. Title shots should be for most deserving at the time. Dustin is 1-1 in his last two and got knocked out and looked bad his last fight until he got the finish.