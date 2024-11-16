  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Dustin Poirier copying Colby Covington content

The only likable thing about Colby are his ads. The greetings nerds and virgins line is pretty fucking funny though.

I dont see any similarities other then it being mybookie.
 
Colby gwaan fi di red blooded American angle while LW DDP gwaan fi di sleezy business man vibez ting weh diffrent broski ting business 101 fam stay in school trade di books fi books📚🚫💸📉
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,308
Messages
56,512,768
Members
175,259
Latest member
TRYMCLPS

Share this page

Back
Top