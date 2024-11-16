Red Lantern
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 229
- Reaction score
- 1,482
How dare you.
The greetings nerds and virgins is a classic, it's so ridiculous and over the top I don't mind it.Greetings nerds and virgins. Dustin Diamond Poirier here with you.
Looks like they just have the same sponsor
Just find it funny and wanted to make fun of the fan favorite Dustin Poirier.Don't lots of fighters do these sorts of videos? They're just promo vids for their sponsors.
Just find it funny and wanted to make fun of the fan favorite Dustin Poirier.
It would a been better if Dustins actually opened with Colby's line. HaJust find it funny and wanted to make fun of the fan favorite Dustin Poirier.
Ya gotta start somewhere, he's just a grasshopper at the moment.But... your point has no merit? Lol
Dont argue bro, just go to mybookie.ag with promo code "merit".But... your point has no merit? Lol
Ya gotta start somewhere, he's just a grasshopper at the moment.
Bro I joined in Sep 30 2024.He's been around for years, lol.
Of course I was joking, I know who he is.He's been around for years, lol.