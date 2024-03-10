Err Dustin has never fought Islam?but I think he just gets merked again if he runs it back with Islam.
They never fought before, it was Khabib who beat Poirier. But I do agree he most likely gets murked since Islam and Khabib are both exceptional grapplersI dunno, I'm really happy for Dustin getting the W over BSD but I think he just gets merked again if he runs it back with Islam.
Honestly either winner of that i'd rather have, however i'm almost certain neither Max or Justin will be getting out of that fight without injuries of some kind.I’d say pending how Gaethje does against Max, Justin win and in, JG loses they give the TS to Poirier
Him and Gamrot are training partners including for this fight so i highly doubt they'd ever fight officially.Lmao. Poirier just got knocked the fuck out by Gaethje and was getting taken down easily by Chandler and BSD. Oh and may I remind you, Poirier is 35? No LW has ever won at 35 or older in UFC history in a title fight. Let's not fucking do this, have Oliveira vs Arman face Islam next. Then have Gaethje (if he beats Max).
Have Poirier have to earn it at this point. Can't get a 3rd title vs a third different LW champ after a 1 fight win streak. Do Poirier vs Gamrot next, not sure what else there even is. BSD, Fiziev and Grant Dawson all flopped.
Nah... gamrot is not impressive and needs some lower ranked wins again.
If Islam is fighting in June, who else would be a better feasible option?
Assuming Gaethje will be too banged up to turn around in June.
Conor or Chandler?
Also theres the MMA math Islam beat Charles who beat Poirier
But same thing will happen to him as per his fight with Khabib.
Right on, possibilities of injuries or long medical suspension is likely, it’s an insane trade off for S-Ranked violence… I still don’t understand how this matchup benefits the UFC in the long term. It’s like they haven’t even considered how Gaethje’s litterally dealt career altering damage to guys like Ferg, Vick, or Barboza, who were actually lightweights.Honestly either winner of that i'd rather have, however i'm almost certain neither Max or Justin will be getting out of that fight without injuries of some kind.