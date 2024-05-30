Media Dustin Poirier Calls Islam Makhachev "Motherf*c*er" During Faceoff and Things Got HEATED

Looks like Dustin actually triggered Islam there! They were smiling while talking back and forth, then Mak's facial expression shifted to pissed looking. Haha

Islam looks a lot bigger than Dustin here though. Diamond is going to need to fight an absolutely flawless fight and catch him in an exchange of hands to win, otherwise Makechev is going to maul him Khabib style.
 
Leave it to the Islam stans to say Dustin triggered Islam when Islam's the one to trash talk first by saying Dustin had a nice sleep last time they saw each other in Abu Dhabi when Khabib choked him out.

markg171 said:
Leave it to the Islam stans to say Dustin triggered Islam when Islam's the one to trash talk first by saying Dustin had a nice sleep last time they saw each other in Abu Dhabi when Khabib choked him out.

Sounds to me like he said "Long time no see after Abu Dhabi", then Dustin said he was going to knock him out.

Could definitely be wrong though
 
