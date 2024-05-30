Media Dustin Poirier Calls Islam Makhachev "Motherf*c*er" During Faceoff and Things Got HEATED - UPDATED W/ SUBTITLES

Looks like Dustin actually triggered Islam there! They were smiling while talking back and forth, then Mak's facial expression shifted to pissed looking. Haha

Islam looks a lot bigger than Dustin here though. Diamond is going to need to fight an absolutely flawless fight and catch him in an exchange of hands to win, otherwise Makechev is going to maul him Khabib style.
 
Leave it to the Islam stans to say the story is how Dustin triggered Islam when Islam's the one who immediately trash talked first by saying to Dustin that last time they saw each other was Abu Dhabi where Khabib choked him out.

Leave it to the Islam stans to say Dustin triggered Islam when Islam's the one to trash talk first by saying Dustin had a nice sleep last time they saw each other in Abu Dhabi when Khabib choked him out.

Sounds to me like he said "Long time no see after Abu Dhabi", then Dustin said he was going to knock him out.

Could definitely be wrong though
 
Sounds to me like he said "Long time no see after Abu Dhabi", then Dustin said he was going to knock him out.
Dustin said he was going to knock out Islam because he first heard Islam say "sleep" to him and they were coming off their press conference where Dustin had told Islam he would go to sleep.

So he thought Islam was referencing that and responded back that Islam was the one going to sleep.
 
