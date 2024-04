DatSamboKid said: Yeah, just book this fight to get things moving. The lightweight division is really chaotic right now. Out of Poirier, Gaethje, and the winner of Oliveira/Tsarukyan, one of them might have to wait a year or more for a title shot. It's tough to guess who. Click to expand...

If they actually do Poirier in June and then Gaethje or Olivera/Arman in October that will really move things along well. It will set up another fight in February or so. By then Islam will have 3 strong title defenses, assuming he keeps winning that is. And I can see Gaethje or Olivera/aArman waiting till October and then February