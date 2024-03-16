Dustin Poirier and His Obsession with Jumping Guillotines Hit New a High...

Substance Abuse

Substance Abuse

As we all know, Poirier continues to defy rational thought and spams guillotines so frequently that I'm sure many of us have yelled at the screen for him to stop.

It's gotten to the point that Anik and Florian had to give their thoughts on Poirier's Guillotine attempts:



And even Islam had to poke fun at it:



With that in mind, Dustin himself has taken the obsession with it to ridiculous heights with this...

Screenshot_20240315_173726_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20240315_174214_Gallery.jpg

Will you be buying your own like Mike Brown?

Screenshot_20240315_174221_Gallery.jpg

Keep in mind, if you do buy one, you'll be in possession of something to clean up your Poirier Louisiana Hot Sauce spills.
 
Dustin took a lot of energy and impact off of BSD's assault. He controlled the pace and the body as well.

It was at risk of burning out his arms, but in the end Poirier prevailed..
 
Poirier has 0 wins by guillotine. That's funny.
 
He just can't help himself. Any opportunity he gets, he goes for it.

He was at a wildlife sanctuary the other day. His coaches were saying not to do it, but look what happened.......

64lXXyK.png
 
If he beats Islam by guillotine, it would be one of the most wins in MMA history. It felt like he nearly got Khabib. The story just writes itself.
 
