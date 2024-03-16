Dustin Poirier and His Obsession with Jumping Guillotines Hit New a High...

As we all know, Poirier continues to defy rational thought and spams guillotines so frequently that I'm sure many of us have yelled at the screen for him to stop.It's gotten to the point that Anik and Florian had to give their thoughts on Poirier's Guillotine attempts:And even Islam had to poke fun at it:With that in mind, Dustin himself has taken the obsession with it to ridiculous heights with this...Will you be buying your own like Mike Brown?Keep in mind, if you do buy one, you'll be in possession of something to clean up your Poirier Louisiana Hot Sauce spills.