Dustin is way more BMF than Max…

Look at the guys Dustin has beat and how he beat them and its not even close…

Gonna be a bunch of triggered Hawaiians in this thread but it’s true.

Really Max is known for beating up an aging/over the hill Aldo but Dustin has smoked killers, up and comers, vets(including Max) and has taken on everyone(even KhabGoat).


Flame away.
 
