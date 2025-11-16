Media Dustin has gotta to be the worst when it comes to picks

Chael, Gianni The Greek and Drake are the worst
 
Unlike all the other guys who became billionaires by getting great picks and betting on them.

EYEKICKFACES said:
One thing Dustin has never been accused of is being the smartest guy in the room. I'm not sure why TS is surprised.
Also, this!
 
He's from some backwater hillbilly town.

He ain't the sharpest tool in the shed, thats for sure.
 
DumpsterBaby said:
Chael is the best sales rep the sport has ever seen. Dude is a bullshitting master and can create a valid argument for the most implausible outcome. Should’ve been a lawyer or a salesman… but I think he does pretty well being a talking head. It’s just hilarious to me.
he famously was charged for federal money laundering felony in real estate dealings , just so you know the lore
 
Put some respect on Nam Phan’s name
 
