If the schedule lines up, why not?It's super undeserving and obvious to anyone with eyeballs. UFC scheduled themselves into a corner and Dustin lines up with when Islam is magically ready. Yet, they booked Charles, Arman, and the guy who literally knocked Dustin out one fight ago Justin on the same card. I honestly think Islam is picking at what he thinks is an easy title defense. Title shots should not be based on legacy or your career. Title shots should be for most deserving at the time. Dustin is 1-1 in his last two and got knocked out and looked bad his last fight until he got the finish.
Exactly why I see Islam and Dustin pushing for the fight. Deserving challengers keep fighting the non-champion, meanwhile this undeserving fighter will get a shot because of schedule. If the UFC wasn't hell bent on Islam must fight in October, there would be more room for scheduling. Islam wants to be booked, so he can turn around for October. UFC should have had Islam fight earlier in the year.If the schedule lines up, why not?
Better than sitting out because everyone else in the top 5 is recovering.
He doesn't deserve it at all, but better than no title fight.
Islam can only fight who they put in front of him.It's super undeserving and obvious to anyone with eyeballs. UFC scheduled themselves into a corner and Dustin lines up with when Islam is magically ready. Yet, they booked Charles, Arman, and the guy who literally knocked Dustin out one fight ago Justin on the same card. I honestly think Islam is picking at what he thinks is an easy title defense. Title shots should not be based on legacy or your career. Title shots should be for most deserving at the time. Dustin is 1-1 in his last two and got knocked out and looked bad his last fight until he got the finish.
You can start a fight with anyone you are capable of touching.Islam can only fight who they put in front of him.
I agree with you for the most part. The UAE October deal definitely ruins the timeline.Exactly why I see Islam and Dustin pushing for the fight. Deserving challengers keep fighting the non-champion, meanwhile this undeserving fighter will get a shot because of schedule. If the UFC wasn't hell bent on Islam must fight in October, there would be more room for scheduling. Islam wants to be booked, so he can turn around for October. UFC should have had Islam fight earlier in the year.
I like Poirier and would not mind seeing him get this chance.