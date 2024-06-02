Dustin didn't retire tonight because he knows that win or lose against Chandler, he'll be fighting Conor again.

he says he doesn't want that kind of energy; however, Conor is all over that possibility.
 
I seriously doubt that UFC wants Conor/Poirier 4 when there's the Nate trilogy or some other winnable fight for Conor.
 
Tune up for Conor vs Colby instead

That's way more likely
 
DkMacaw said:
he says he doesn't want that kind of energy; however, Conor is all over that possibility.
I don't think Conor wants to fight DP again, he barely even mentions his name. The last bout was going pretty badly for Conor even prior to the leg break.. had never seen him get dominated early like that in the standup before
 
