Mammothman
I agree with the Diamond on this one, unless you know for a fact you will be champ, like having a solid background in other combat sport or being a freak of nature is not worth to be a Dana's slave.
Maybe use the platform to become an influencer or an Only Fans star but that's it.
As one bald fucker once said: "It's an opportunity, not a career"
