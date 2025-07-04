Media Dustin advice for the next generation of fighters: "Go to college"

I agree with the Diamond on this one, unless you know for a fact you will be champ, like having a solid background in other combat sport or being a freak of nature is not worth to be a Dana's slave.

Maybe use the platform to become an influencer or an Only Fans star but that's it.

As one bald fucker once said: "It's an opportunity, not a career"

 
maybe he means it wasn't easy and he got lucky
 
Nah it's great he says it because it's not coming from a place of bitterness of having failed. He's right. The vast majority of fighters will not be set up after their career ends at like 35-40. Even a lot of the guys who made it to the top of the UFC are struggling now. It's a tough way to make a living and even tougher way to set up for success post retirement.

Young fighters should know what kind of life they are likely signing up for.
 
Dana is not wrong, There is no certainty, only opportunity. MMA is not career, it never was. Only a handful of people will ever make money in it as it should it be, never understood why everyone on here cry about fighter pay, when more than half the people in MMA are not good to begin with.

Theres better venues to make money, MMA is not it.
 
This is how I think every time I hear someone say that shit in general, I make double what my wife does who's a teacher and I never sniffed college, it's basically a scam tbh.
 
Personal anecdote does not equate to actual statistics. The average college educated worker makes almost double than not.
 
I call bullshit on that statistic ( not you) bc that's being skewed with tard jobs like McDonald's which kids work at and Walmart, Then they are taking the ridiculous paying jobs that he's a education is required for like doctors or CEOs, there are very high paying jobs out there that don't require education.

I make more than engineers do and so does everyone in my work department and none of us went to school, I'm just saying it's false propaganda that you "have" to go to college to make money.
 
Dustin is very gifted, 99% of fighters won't achieve what he did and he probably saw the struggle of his peers, so no really a crazy statement.
 
Most fighters won't pull in what Dustin did, but still there is plenty of viability in a long career in UFC. Someone like Holland probably can easily buy a whole apartment complex and rent it out and live off of it forever. Not only that but coaching and training after the UFC make decent money too.

Not to mention even in STEM that there's less job openings than people graduating every year, so even college is not even a free golden ticket. Not only do you have student debt you need to handle, you are facing global competition when you get out. The US is the most educated it's ever been, yet seems like there's tons of people struggling despite the education.
 
- go to college
- get 300 000$ loan
- have job offers cancelled due to inexperience, politics, economic or other factors
- work at McDonalds 15$ per hour for next 8-10 years
- thank Doostin later

or

- Fight in UFC for 10 000$ couple of fights
- Win in spectacular fashion or/and suck Dana's and Scamter Campbell's dick in between, film brainrot tiktoks, make posts on instagram with stolen content from reddit or facebook mma groups
- Get 200 000$ per fight, fight once/twice a year
- start "louisiana swamp trash" T-short production and send one to Doostin

and on top of all that, generally speaking, getting a college degree is just a good idea. If you get a degree in a teachers college, maybe another small degree like kinecology or something, after your fighting career you'll be able to get a job as a high school gym teacher or fitness intructor ect. you'd be un-rejectable with a former proathelte background and a degree to back it.

My highschool gym teacher was a huge douchebag named Carter Livingstone. He played for the rochester knighthawks and later the boston blazers, but he was the head of the Physical education department, He might have later got promoted to a board level position outside of the class room. And I'm sure being a proathelte helped him.
 
