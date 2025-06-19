I was excited when the first Never Winter Nights enhanced edition was announced, as it probably meant the sequel was coming at some point too. I didn't like the first one. Too much was lost graphically/immersion wise going to 3D, when compared to Baldur's Gate 1&2. It helped pave the way for KOTOR though.



Bioware made the OG, and like Obsidian did with KOTOR 2, the NWN sequel (Obsidian as well) they did everything a little better, especially graphically in this case. Of course, it was a buggy mess for a while, but like KOTOR 2, with some fan patches/mods, it was incredible, especially the Mask of the Betrayer expansion.



I don't know if any of you played it, but it was the first time I played a D&D video game coop, which felt like a legit D&D experience, especially with all the crazy amounts of modules you could download, along with the beautiful graphics at the time. I was tired of 2D isometric games at that point.



Comes out next month, with full controller support, perfect for the Steam Deck.



