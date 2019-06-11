  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

DUNE: PROPHECY (2nd Teaser Trailer, post #41)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Jun 3, 2009
Update: June 10, 2019

DUNE: THE SISTERHOOD TV Series in the Works with Denis Villeneueve to Direct Pilot

cjMC7lv.jpg


WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service is poised to explore the world of Dune. The yet-unnamed platform has handed out a straight-to-series order for Dune: The Sisterhood, a female-focused take on Frank Herbert's beloved novel.

Denis Villeneuve, who wrote, produced and directed next year's new take on Dune, will helm the pilot. Jon Spaihts will pen the script for the TV series, which hails from Legendary Television. Villeneuve and Spaihts will executive produce alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson will co-produce. Spaihts co-wrote the screenplay alongside Villeneuve.

Production on the Dune feature, which hails from Legendary Entertainment and is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, began filming in March. The film's cast includes Timothee Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and David Dastmalchian. It is scheduled to premiere Nov. 20, 2020.

Herbert's Dune novel examines a future in which humanity has spread across the galaxy to thousands of worlds, all ruled by the Padishah Emperor, The Imperium. Dune: The Sisterhood takes place in the same universe and explores the future through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.

"The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series,” Villeneuve said.

The TV series and feature film are the tip of the iceberg for Legendary's larger plan for Dune, which also includes video games, digital content packages and comic book series. Legendary CEO Joshua Grode told THR in April that the plan was to split Dune across two movies, though only the first one has been scheduled. To date, there have been more than 20 books in the Dune series, the first six of them written by Herbert. His son, Brian, and Kevin J. Anderson, continued the series.

Next year's Dune is the second time the franchise has been adapted for the big screen. The first Dune, released in 1984, was written and directed by David Lynch and starred Kyle MacLachlan, Francesca Annis, Virginia Madsen, Sting and Patrick Stewart, among others. It was adapted by writers John Harrison and Herbert as a three-part TV series starring William Hurt in 2000 on Syfy. In 2003, Greg Yaitanes (Lost) directed a three-part Syfy follow-up from Harrison and Herbert that starred James McAvoy.

WarnerMedia's streaming service is due to launch in beta in late 2019. The platform will feature a roster of scripted originals as well as content from WarnerMedia-owned platforms including HBO, TBS, TNT, CNN and more. Dune is the third series in the works for the SVOD service, joining Paul Feig's comedic anthology Love Live,starring Anna Kendrick, and the Ansel Egort-led drama Tokyo Vice. A Gremlins animated TV series is also in the works.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/dune-sisterhood-tv-series-a-go-at-warnermedia-1217286?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=THR Breaking News_2019-06-10 14:30:00_lgoldberg&utm_term=hollywoodreporter_breakingnews
 
Not into sisterhood can’t relate pass
 
I've read most of the Dune books by Brian and Kevin and enjoyed them. They expand the Dune universe from before the original book to long after.
 
What is this?

They just need to make the movie right, what the fuck is all this extra.
 
Is it Canon and advancing and fleshing out the same original storyline, or is it just taking the Bene Gesserit idea and sending them off on their own adventures?
Not sure how I feel about either option.
Are they already looking past the series's they've just started filming... Never a good idea....
 
The Bene Gesserit are super important to Dune's lore...but they aren't exactly good people. This doesn't really strike me as a good idea for a series.
 
wait, they nuked the movie for this? i love Dune and ill watch but, im too lazy to read all that shit

also the Bene Gesserit are part of the backbone that makes the entire fucking series so of course its a good idea
 
I'll check it out. If it were up to people here on Sherdog, we wouldn't get any sci-fi at all because "reasons".
 
Drain Bamage said:
What is this?

They just need to make the movie right, what the fuck is all this extra.
Everything needs a universe bro

Its 2019.

It would be a hard pass for me if Villeneuve wasn't directing the pilot

He is one of the best directors around right now imo
 
Ok, a little strange but considering how important the Bene Gesserit are in the series, I'll wait and see before I pass judgment. They have a lot they can work with, so I wonder when in the timeline this will take place? Pre-Dune, like in the Houses trilogy? During the series? After? Or way before, like in the Butlerian Jihad era...color me curious.

All that said, not another bloody streaming service. Won't watch solely because I'm not picking up WarnerMedia or whatever it's going to be called. Just like CBS All Access, pass.
 
jei said:
Ok, a little strange but considering how important the Bene Gesserit are in the series, I'll wait and see before I pass judgment. They have a lot they can work with, so I wonder when in the timeline this will take place? Pre-Dune, like in the Houses trilogy? During the series? After? Or way before, like in the Butlerian Jihad era...color me curious.

All that said, not another bloody streaming service. Won't watch solely because I'm not picking up WarnerMedia or whatever it's going to be called. Just like CBS All Access, pass.
They're extremely important before the novels and during them. However, how they keep power, and the structuring of their system, I dunno, doesn't sound like something tuned towards compelling television. They were cool because they were mysterious, and I am quite tired of mystical orders like theirs', or the Jedi, etc being fully explained.
 
hillelslovak87 said:
They were cool because they were mysterious, and I am quite tired of mystical orders like theirs', or the Jedi, etc being fully explained.
My sentiments exactly. The order is mysterious for a reason, they were meant to provoke more questions than answers, and explaining the backstory of something beloved could be problematic depending on how they handle it. Look at the new Joker movie they're going to put out, they're going to delve into the backstory of that character and it's...just not necessary.

It's why I'm curious and hoping they don't screw it up, but cautious. The Joker, on the other hand, hard pass.
 
So its sisterhood of the traveling pants... in space
 
Lots of good actors in there.

Make Sting be the same character as the original movie... but he has settled within the female colony & leisurely loungez around in his Hugh Hefner robe all day in the lap of luxury, snorting spice & impregnating a different tribeswoman each evening.

shoes_081111_hefner.jpg


<GinJuice>
 
