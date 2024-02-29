Update: February 28, 2024

Dragonlord’s Review of DUNE: PART TWO

Bottom Line: A visual spectacle meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible, Dune: Part Two is an epic sprawling saga combining skillful storytelling and vivid characters to create a rich sci-fi world.

(No Spoilers)(I will just post a quick review and add more after I further gather my thoughts on the movie.)Perfectly blending political intrigue, terrific action and a rich mythology,is a sci-fi epic masterpiece(?). Director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve is a masterful storyteller, transforming what would have been a fairly simple revenge tale into an utterly enthralling cinema. I was so immersed in the movie that I didn't even feel the 2 hours and 47 minutes runtime. Hans Zimmer deserves equal praise as his haunting, evocative score elevated the film to what it is.Timothee Chalamet was good as the lead and he acted the hell out of the role near the end but his willowy physique sometimes took me out of the movie because he just doesn't look the part of an elite fighter. Zendaya was decent but her line delivery is just too "Americanized" and lacking weight. Business-wise, Chalamet and Zendaya are a great catch as they can tap into the young demographic audience but I think there are better choices of actors out there.Javier Bardem was a great as not only did he deliver a strong character performance but he provided some surprising funny moments. Rebecca Ferguson was once again magnificent as Lady Jessica. Christopher Walken was a complete miscast as the Emperor. He is the only one who stood out like a sore thumb among the excellent looking cast. Austin Butler was amazing as the brutal sociopath Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Wished he had more screen time. Dave Bautista's character looked imposing but was kinda toothless, which was kinda disappointing. Stellan Skarsgard remained excellent as the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen but wished his comeuppance was more satisfying.Same with the first film, there are some logic lapses in technology, combat and overall warfare that are still present and which I'll try to elaborate in the future, but you just have to forgive these intentional oversights to enjoy the film.Wished the twomovies were rated-R.All in all, watch this in cinema. Highly recommended.