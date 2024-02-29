Movies DUNE: PART TWO (Passes $600 Million Worldwide; Dragonlord's Review)

If you have seen DUNE: PART TWO, how would you rate it?

Update: February 28, 2024

Dragonlord’s Review of DUNE: PART TWO (No Spoilers)

Bottom Line: A visual spectacle meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible, Dune: Part Two is an epic sprawling saga combining skillful storytelling and vivid characters to create a rich sci-fi world.

r1MBfTC.jpeg


(I will just post a quick review and add more after I further gather my thoughts on the movie.)

Perfectly blending political intrigue, terrific action and a rich mythology, Dune: Part Two is a sci-fi epic masterpiece(?). Director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve is a masterful storyteller, transforming what would have been a fairly simple revenge tale into an utterly enthralling cinema. I was so immersed in the movie that I didn’t even feel the 2 hours and 47 minutes runtime. Hans Zimmer deserves equal praise as his haunting, evocative score elevated the film to what it is.

Timothee Chalamet was good as the lead and he acted the hell out of the role near the end but his willowy physique sometimes took me out of the movie because he just doesn’t look the part of an elite fighter. Zendaya was decent but her line delivery is just too “Americanized” and lacking weight. Business-wise, Chalamet and Zendaya are a great catch as they can tap into the young demographic audience but I think there are better choices of actors out there.

Javier Bardem was a great as not only did he deliver a strong character performance but he provided some surprising funny moments. Rebecca Ferguson was once again magnificent as Lady Jessica. Christopher Walken was a complete miscast as the Emperor. He is the only one who stood out like a sore thumb among the excellent looking cast. Austin Butler was amazing as the brutal sociopath Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Wished he had more screen time. Dave Bautista’s character looked imposing but was kinda toothless, which was kinda disappointing. Stellan Skarsgard remained excellent as the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen but wished his comeuppance was more satisfying.

Same with the first film, there are some logic lapses in technology, combat and overall warfare that are still present and which I’ll try to elaborate in the future, but you just have to forgive these intentional oversights to enjoy the film.

Wished the two Dune movies were rated-R.

All in all, watch this in cinema. Highly recommended.

PRELIMINARY RATING: 8.5/10 or 9/10

This was easily among the top of my most anticipated movies of 2024. Without any spoilers... does Part Two do a good job leading into Part 3? I really, really enjoyed part 1, and I always was leery Part Two would have been a bit of a letdown.

Lol, I guess the best way to frame the question is... is it more like The Empire Strikes Back or The Two Towers, or is it more like Matrix Reloaded?
 
If they release a directors cut
PeterGriffin said:
This was easily among the top of my most anticipated movies of 2024. Without any spoilers... does Part Two do a good job leading into Part 3? I really, really enjoyed part 1, and I always was leery Part Two would have been a bit of a letdown.

Lol, I guess the best way to frame the question is... is it more like The Empire Strikes Back or The Two Towers, or is it more like Matrix Reloaded?
The Last Jedi
 
I know i watched part 1 but don't remember it, lol. I will have to watch part 1 again before watching part 2. I wont waste money seeing it in theaters as i don't even remember part 1 but will wait for it show up on the usual sources online.
Haters gonna hate hate hate
PeterGriffin said:
This was easily among the top of my most anticipated movies of 2024. Without any spoilers... does Part Two do a good job leading into Part 3? I really, really enjoyed part 1, and I always was leery Part Two would have been a bit of a letdown.

Lol, I guess the best way to frame the question is... is it more like The Empire Strikes Back or The Two Towers, or is it more like Matrix Reloaded?
Just pray that part 3 doesn't have ewoks.
 
PeterGriffin said:
This was easily among the top of my most anticipated movies of 2024. Without any spoilers... does Part Two do a good job leading into Part 3? I really, really enjoyed part 1, and I always was leery Part Two would have been a bit of a letdown.

Lol, I guess the best way to frame the question is... is it more like The Empire Strikes Back or The Two Towers, or is it more like Matrix Reloaded?
Part One was also my favorite movie of 2021. Part Two ended in a way that if there was no Part Three, it would still be a satisfactory ending to the Dune story.

Other that have seen it would say that Part Two is the Empire Strikes Back of the series. For me, I think is Part Two is equal or just a notch below Part One. I'm still trying to sort it out in my head.
 
Morning Star said:
@Dragonlordxxxxx do you prefer Dune 2 over Dune 1? Can't remember how you scored the 1st one.
I think I prefer Dune 1 over Dune 2. But that might change after I rewatch Dune 2.

I did not make a review of Dune 1 but I gave it a 9/10 rating and was my favorite movie of 2021.
 
