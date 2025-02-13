Upcoming MMO from Funcom, game looks gorgeous. It's slated for a 2025 release.
Looks amazing graphically! Gameplay looks good and with the scale being so massive, I'm glad they're making exploration/relics a big part of things.Two things make or break MMOs for me: combat, and inventory management/UI.
I really like the ornithopters I see in the second trailer. Awesome. Everything looks good graphically except protag who's pretty muddy or potato, weirdly. Combat looks fine (plus points for flamethrower) albeit foundational; want far crazier particle-effect something something abilities.
Tried to descry some menuing and it looks alpha build, which I'm hoping is what it is and not an area they've moved on from developmentally.
As an OG Warframe player, selling your base blueprints to other players for P2P economy is great in fostering community and extending lifecycle. I'm always impressed by what gamers' imaginations + grind can deliver.
Cheers, Slobs.
Two things make or break MMOs for me: combat, and inventory management/UI.
I really like the ornithopters I see in the second trailer. Awesome. Everything looks good graphically except protag who's pretty muddy or potato, weirdly. Combat looks fine (plus points for flamethrower) albeit foundational; want far crazier particle-effect something something abilities.
Tried to descry some menuing and it looks alpha build, which I'm hoping is what it is and not an area they've moved on from developmentally.
As an OG Warframe player, selling your base blueprints to other players for P2P economy is great in fostering community and extending lifecycle. I'm always impressed by what gamers' imaginations + grind can deliver.
Cheers, Slobs.
I'm curious to see how big it is, it looks absolutely massive, like Arrakis should be. I'll be keeping an eye on this.Looks amazing graphically! Gameplay looks good and with the scale being so massive, I'm glad they're making exploration/relics a big part of things.
The lore is so vast and intriguing, like 20k years in the future. They can really help flesh the world out. Landing between films is great timing too.
I was meh on it being an MMO when I first heard about, but it looks promising.
@Valhoven I like the blueprint selling too. Hopefully basebuilding has tons of options.