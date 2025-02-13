  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Multiplat Dune: Awakening (MMO) - May 20 2025

Slobodan

Slobodan

Señor Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jan 12, 2015
Messages
19,115
Reaction score
43,112




Upcoming MMO from Funcom, game looks gorgeous. It's slated for a 2025 release.
 
Two things make or break MMOs for me: combat, and inventory management/UI.

I really like the ornithopters I see in the second trailer. Awesome. Everything looks good graphically except protag who's pretty muddy or potato, weirdly. Combat looks fine (plus points for flamethrower) albeit foundational; want far crazier particle-effect something something abilities.

Tried to descry some menuing and it looks alpha build, which I'm hoping is what it is and not an area they've moved on from developmentally.

As an OG Warframe player, selling your base blueprints to other players for P2P economy is great in fostering community and extending lifecycle. I'm always impressed by what gamers' imaginations + grind can deliver.

Cheers, Slobs.
 
Slobodan said:




Upcoming MMO from Funcom, game looks gorgeous. It's slated for a 2025 release.
Click to expand...


Valhoven said:
Two things make or break MMOs for me: combat, and inventory management/UI.

I really like the ornithopters I see in the second trailer. Awesome. Everything looks good graphically except protag who's pretty muddy or potato, weirdly. Combat looks fine (plus points for flamethrower) albeit foundational; want far crazier particle-effect something something abilities.

Tried to descry some menuing and it looks alpha build, which I'm hoping is what it is and not an area they've moved on from developmentally.

As an OG Warframe player, selling your base blueprints to other players for P2P economy is great in fostering community and extending lifecycle. I'm always impressed by what gamers' imaginations + grind can deliver.

Cheers, Slobs.
Click to expand...
Looks amazing graphically! Gameplay looks good and with the scale being so massive, I'm glad they're making exploration/relics a big part of things.

The lore is so vast and intriguing, like 20k years in the future. They can really help flesh the world out. Landing between films is great timing too.

I was meh on it being an MMO when I first heard about, but it looks promising.

@Valhoven I like the blueprint selling too. Hopefully basebuilding has tons of options.
 
Valhoven said:
Two things make or break MMOs for me: combat, and inventory management/UI.

I really like the ornithopters I see in the second trailer. Awesome. Everything looks good graphically except protag who's pretty muddy or potato, weirdly. Combat looks fine (plus points for flamethrower) albeit foundational; want far crazier particle-effect something something abilities.

Tried to descry some menuing and it looks alpha build, which I'm hoping is what it is and not an area they've moved on from developmentally.

As an OG Warframe player, selling your base blueprints to other players for P2P economy is great in fostering community and extending lifecycle. I'm always impressed by what gamers' imaginations + grind can deliver.

Cheers, Slobs.
Click to expand...
GtehMVP said:
Looks amazing graphically! Gameplay looks good and with the scale being so massive, I'm glad they're making exploration/relics a big part of things.

The lore is so vast and intriguing, like 20k years in the future. They can really help flesh the world out. Landing between films is great timing too.

I was meh on it being an MMO when I first heard about, but it looks promising.

@Valhoven I like the blueprint selling too. Hopefully basebuilding has tons of options.
Click to expand...
I'm curious to see how big it is, it looks absolutely massive, like Arrakis should be. I'll be keeping an eye on this.
 
I wish it wasn't an MMO. 1 player would be awesome in a Sandbox world with story lines going across spans of time.
 
Gave me Rust vibes. Then i saw its the same studio that made Conan Exiles.
 
It's Funcom so it is going to be buggy as hell. The Chinese owners also would want them to implement battle passes and skins.

I really enjoyed Conan Exiles but it had a ton of issues. Game would break with every other update. Conan Exiles might finally die now once Dune gets up and running.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HoiceNJuicy
News Figgy vs. Sandhagen booked for May 3
Replies
8
Views
220
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket
Zazen
Indie Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter **Tuesday
Replies
19
Views
699
SwamiLeoni
SwamiLeoni
Versez
Rumored Rumor :The UFC coming to Montreal , Canada in may 2025.
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
Xuh
Xuh
Zazen
A new year is just around the corner, what 2025 releases are you looking forward to playing?
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Law Talkin’ Guy
Law Talkin’ Guy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,826
Messages
56,990,537
Members
175,488
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top