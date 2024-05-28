Dune 2 is terrible.

Took me 4 attempts to get through Dune 2. It was really bad but I have to admit the first time you see the emperor I LMAO! Too much to criticize but wow total piece of crap movie.
 
camron-killaseason.gif
 
the audio and visual cinematography is good, but it’s the most sterile and boring imagining of dune possible
 
Zendaya and Chalamet are terrible in it but otherwise I thought it was good but not great, definitely not terrible though.
 
Only the Austin Butler scenes were memorable in that movie.

Both movies could be called Dung 1 and Dung 2. Idk why they were called masterpieces.

Oh and they should've used Christopher Walken like this.
 
forgettable. saw it like a month ago and i barely remember it.
the hype bunnies were all up in arms about it, but when they moved on to the next one and actual discussions about it could be had, it ended up looking quite hollow. a few scenes here and there that look good visually, and not much else.
 
You're the Lego guy right?

I would like to request that you illustrate your opinion with some Lego set pieces please.
 
He's the red bull armor guy u asshole! Maybe he would have liked the emporer better if he had some cut up boxes from a energy drink taped all over him.
 
Yea , that's a reasonable summation. It looked great but there was so much excluded and I hated how the timeline was condensed from years to months .
 
Very edgy opinion and deep analysis, thank you mate
 
