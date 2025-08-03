  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Duncan and Rebecki can be JBG replacements

Would like to see Rebecki replace Chandler, and Duncan replace Gaethje.

Chandler and Gaethje have had so many amazing JBG fights, but...

Chandler seems to have lost the passion for the sport after not getting the Connor fight, i think doing all the promotion and tv work for a big money fight. And then not getting it, i think that broke him.

Gaethje still has the passion, but his attitude and self entitlement feels exhausting at times. I like Duncan's attitude better, he talked about overcoming a tough childhood and seems ready for anything.
 
@BroRogan was going crazy
images
He loved it 🐈
 
