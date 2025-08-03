Duncan and Rebecki can be JBG replacements

Cheese_&_mma_lover
Would like to see Rebecki replace Chandler, and Duncan replace Gaethje.
Chandler and Gaethje have had so many amazing JBG fights, but...
Chandler seems to have lost the passion for the sport after not getting the Connor fight, i think doing all the promotion and tv work for a big money fight. And then not getting it, i think that broke him.
Gaethje still has the passion, but his attitude and self entitlement feels exhausting at times. I like Duncan's attitude better, he talked about overcoming a tough childhood and seems ready for anything.
