So this lady is experiencing a total shakedown of the criteria to get into the sciences to let in people of color into the scientific and medical organizations. They are changing it from basing acceptance through MCAT scores, which is dominated by Asians, to include "personality" scores so that we can get a lot more black and latino doctors



She argues that this will hold back scientific and medical breakthroughs and achievements in the USA, which the rest of the world currently relies on











