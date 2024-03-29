International Dumbing down academia to soak in struggling ethnic groups

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,458
Reaction score
5,029
So this lady is experiencing a total shakedown of the criteria to get into the sciences to let in people of color into the scientific and medical organizations. They are changing it from basing acceptance through MCAT scores, which is dominated by Asians, to include "personality" scores so that we can get a lot more black and latino doctors

She argues that this will hold back scientific and medical breakthroughs and achievements in the USA, which the rest of the world currently relies on





 
God help anyone getting diagnosed, or even worse, operated by diversity hires.
 
There's a fine balance between test scores and personality for fields like this. I'll note that everyone complaining about "reducing standards" would almost certainly prefer their female family members receive mammograms and genecology checkups from a female doctor, not a male doctor.
 
Personality has always been an important component of getting into medical school and has been evaluated many in different ways, including interviews, essays, and tests. No school has ever just looked at MCAT scores, as suggested in the OP.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Personality has always been an important component of getting into medical school and has been evaluated many in different ways, including interviews, essays, and tests. No school has ever just looked at MCAT scores, as suggested in the OP.
Click to expand...
A good doctor is one who genuinely cares about helping people rather than primarily being interested in making bank.

Some medical pros just want to get people in and out as quick as possible. Some are generous with their time. Some are good at listening and trying to accomdate the patient's requests; others not so much.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Personality has always been an important component of getting into medical school and has been evaluated many in different ways, including interviews, essays, and tests. No school has ever just looked at MCAT scores, as suggested in the OP.
Click to expand...
Was it common practice to accept a student into medical school when they had poor MCAT scores because they were just so bitchen?

You’re right, I’m sure there is more to what they look at when accepting students, but having good grades should always be a prerequisite.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,894
Messages
55,314,868
Members
174,733
Latest member
Bob Gnuheart

Share this page

Back
Top