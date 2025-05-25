Elections Dumbass Trump fines struggling businesses $8 MILLION for hiring migrant workers

This orange buffoon is WRECKING the economy. He's fining businesses millions of dollars and we all know a cut of that goes straight to his pocket

 
Good. People have always challenged republicans and Trump to punish the companies that hire illegals…as if they were in agreement that they are the proper people to punish instead of the illegals. But now that’s unacceptable too.

Sounds like they just want open borders.
 
Pretty much everything has gotten worse since Trump became president. It’s amazing that scumbag still has retarded little fucks who support him
 
Looks like a company that is paying these workers $8 an hour while the guys in the board? meeting are pocketing hundreds of thousands...
 
Aegon Spengler said:
Pretty much everything has gotten worse since Trump became president. It’s amazing that scumbag still has retarded little fucks who support him
So you support companies fucking American workers over and hiring foreigners to work for pennies on the dollar while the higher ups rake in millions?
 
Interesting. I haven't seen any articles on Trump's administration fining companies for hiring illegal workers. I can imagine if that true, a good number of other firms will be more careful with who they hire. I've been told that around here many illegals do not want to obtain green cards as if they did they would have to pay taxes.

I did see this in the news this week ~

Illegal Alien Caught Voting in Presidential Elections​

I wonder who she voted for?​


www.frontpagemag.com

Illegal Alien Caught Voting in Presidential Elections | Frontpage Mag

I wonder who she voted for?
www.frontpagemag.com www.frontpagemag.com
 
Richmma80 said:
To all those that voted for Trump

The blood is ON YOUR HANDS
u3k38dy7qmre1.gif
 
Aegon Spengler said:
Pretty much everything has gotten worse since Trump became president. It’s amazing that scumbag still has retarded little fucks who support him
Well...one thing that has definitely gotten better is that scumbags like you are constantly suffering due to your uncontrollable hatred from Trump and his supporters. Back when there was stll hope that your idol Kamala would win, your shit talkiing was unstoppable. Now all you can do is cry like the little soyboy you are :-(
 
