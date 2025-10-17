Dumb*** wears $600k watch in California, gets robbed

Some cities in America are turning into Brazilian favelas.

While I don't like to flaunt wealth, it's understandable some people do especially if they worked hard for it. I'm not blaming the victim in this case. It's also not like he's walking through the hood with bling out, he got robbed in an office parking garage in Irvine
 
When I see giant diamonds, gold jewelry, expensive watches, etc. I immediately stereotype the people wearing them. I have no sympathy for them.

You wanted the attention. You got the attention.
 
I know this says it happened in LA but the Bay Area is just as bad. 10 years ago I'd walk home from the bar in the middle of the night (45 min walk). I'd never do that these days. Only once did I think I was in trouble. A group of guys approached me and I thought they'd rob me but they just wanted to know what time it was. <28>
 
From my brief reading it was outside of a business office in Irvine. I lived in Irvine for 6 years, it’s very safe. Don’t get me wrong, he’s an idiot for wearing an expensive watch like that, but this isn’t like other places in SoCal where you wouldn’t be surprised.
 
I am not condoning crime, But if he has so much disposable income he can afford a 600k watch he'll be fine and should consider this a learning experience. And if it wasn't insured.......or if it was insured.........
 
Fedorgasm said:
Exactly. LA is particularly bad. I expect to see two dudes rolling up on a scooter robbing me at gunpoint within a year.
what you gonna do? Fork it over or fight?
 
ricc505 said:
I am not condoning crime, But if he has so much disposable income he can afford a 600k watch he'll be fine and should consider this a learning experience. And if it wasn't insured.......or if it was insured.........
no one needs a 600k watch, in fact, i don't even wear watches anymore with the cell phone and all.
 
lakersfan45 said:
From my brief reading it was outside of a business office in Irvine. I lived in Irvine for 6 years, it’s very safe. Don’t get me wrong, he’s an idiot for wearing an expensive watch like that, but this isn’t like other places in SoCal where you wouldn’t be surprised.
I don't know anything about it, but that's what I always heard, that Irvine is geektown.
 
mozfonky said:
no one needs a 600k watch, in fact, i don't even wear watches anymore with the cell phone and all.
I break watches so I won't wear them, I also break phones (sent to you via a broken phone). Also 600k is more then I spent on the 2 houses I've owned. I get personal style blah blah blah, but male jewelry is not impressive to me at all.
 
ricc505 said:
I break watches so I won't wear them, I also break phones (sent to you via a broken phone). Also 600k is more then I spent on the 2 houses I've owned. I get personal style blah blah blah, but male jewelry is not impressive to me at all.
me either, not a bit but it is to some folks. Especially in the richer parts of an area. I think it's weird for a man to try to impress another man to begin with.

I haven't worn a watch since i had a bad flare up of tendonitis in my wrist, some 20 years ago. and ya, phones get broke or lost all the time but now there's absolutely no point to have a watch at all.

Pride cometh before a fall.
 
