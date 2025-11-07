Dumb question but would Anthony Smith not taking the dq win bc of Jon’s illegal knee be “Throwing the fight”?

FilipEmoFights
I know that happened years ago but due to recent events like his team being investigated for throwing fights I was thinking how that could be a defense for Anthony…but then I realized he gave up a guaranteed win meaning he could have made some fool who bet on him very very rich but also could have took a W over Jon Jones? What do you guys think of this whole betting scenario? Honestly gambling is evil (the Bible says so and it’s evidently true at least in this scenario) and infects everything it gets ahold of, which is why it’s causing so much trouble for the UFC since it’s become mainstream and almost a part of the sport and its promotion.