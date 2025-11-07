  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dumb question but would Anthony Smith not taking the dq win bc of Jon's illegal knee be "Throwing the fight"?

I know that happened years ago but due to recent events like his team being investigated for throwing fights I was thinking how that could be a defense for Anthony…but then I realized he gave up a guaranteed win meaning he could have made some fool who bet on him very very rich but also could have took a W over Jon Jones? What do you guys think of this whole betting scenario? Honestly gambling is evil (the Bible says so and it’s evidently true at least in this scenario) and infects everything it gets ahold of, which is why it’s causing so much trouble for the UFC since it’s become mainstream and almost a part of the sport and its promotion.
 
I don't know about that but....


That was the ONLY fucking way Anthony Smith could ever possibly have won that fight.


I actually think he made the right choice financially due to his now longstanding UFC commentary job.


A little very very lazy half ass search indicated commentators get roughly 40k-75k per event, with Rogan and Anik on the higher side, maybe even higher than that and guys like Felder and presumably Smith on the lower side.

DC per that search makes 850k/ year, same source
Said Bisping makes a million, which seems odd but whatever call it all ballpark numbers

let's say Smith makes 400,000/year as a commentator,
And for the sake of argument we will pretend he would not have that job had he taken the DQ and then lost the belt back

He would have made maybe $2-3 in additional income between win bonus for DQ win and champion pay with PPV bonus for the rematch.


If he does the 400k commentator job for 6 years at $400k/yesr he makes 2.4 million and anything above that is gravy.

Smith started working as a commentator in 2019.
(The year of his ot taking the DQ)
It's late 2025.
6 years.


He still has the job



rear naked ankle pick said:
Imagine asking for DQ for eyepokes in gladiator fights 2k years ago

You're a true warrior or you're not

simple as
Arrichion of Phigaleia defended his title by not tapping and instead being killed by a choke.

As described by ancient georgrapher Pausanius:

For when he was contending for the wild olive with the last remaining competitor, whoever he was, the latter got a grip first, and held Arrhachion, hugging him with his legs, and at the same time he squeezed his neck with his hands. Arrhachion dislocated his opponent's toe, but expired owing to suffocation; but he who suffocated Arrhachion was forced to give in at the same time because of the pain in his toe. The Eleans crowned and proclaimed victor the corpse of Arrhachion.
 
as a career decision i dont think it was a good one. you got a chance to get the belt, take it. its money and recognition which is what you want as a fighter. Vitor Belfort was a champ by fluke - but still a champ. no one can take that away from him.
Smith doesnt even really have respect with the MMA fanbase at large anyway so if he did it for cred then he pretty much squandered that
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Arrichion of Phigaleia defended his title by not tapping and instead being killed by a choke.

As described by ancient georgrapher Pausanius:

For when he was contending for the wild olive with the last remaining competitor, whoever he was, the latter got a grip first, and held Arrhachion, hugging him with his legs, and at the same time he squeezed his neck with his hands. Arrhachion dislocated his opponent's toe, but expired owing to suffocation; but he who suffocated Arrhachion was forced to give in at the same time because of the pain in his toe. The Eleans crowned and proclaimed victor the corpse of Arrhachion.
If he tapped, no one today would know his name

A man only dies when he is forgotten
 
I think pretending to be too hurt by that knee to continue just to get a win would've damaged Smith's career far more. At least outside of Sherdog, ie 99.999% of the planet.
 
Blastbeat said:
as a career decision i dont think it was a good one. you got a chance to get the belt, take it. its money and recognition which is what you want as a fighter. Vitor Belfort was a champ by fluke - but still a champ. no one can take that away from him.
Smith doesnt even really have respect with the MMA fanbase at large anyway so if he did it for cred then he pretty much squandered that
he certainly wouldn't have his desk job if he took that belt.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I think pretending to be too hurt by that knee to continue just to get a win would've damaged Smith's career far more. At least outside of Sherdog, ie 99.999% of the planet.
I love Jon, I think he’s the GOAT but if there is any fighter that deserves to lose the title in a scenario like this, it’s him.
 
'Bet everything on me bro, I know he's going to hit me with an illegal move and when he does I'm going to say I can't fight anymore and win by DQ. It's Jon Jones of course he's going to do something illegal, bet on me bro you won't regret it!
 
Great point. I would only add that Smith might not be smart enough to realize this, or that if he decided not to continue in the fight he would be champ. I swear he has the dumbest take on everything, even worse Cruz, and I hate Cruz and his arrogance more than I hate people who kick puppies.
 
I wouldn't put much stock in those numbers. Just a quick search and everywhere I see reporting numbers is just articles sourcing articles that are literally just guessing numbers to begin with. Not saying they're definitely wrong or anything, but most of the time when I see these lower level content writers using each other as sources like this in whatever field, and when the original source is just another guess, then usually they have no real idea what the numbers are.

I can see someone like Rogan getting good cash per card, but that's because of who he is. But the play by play guys, I doubt it. Lots of them work whatever cards they can get outside of the UFC as well. They wouldn't hustle so hard if they were making like 50k per UFC card like some of these articles are guessing.

I don't think there's any way Smith gets paid 400k a year. Dude isn't even on the main broadcasts that much, and he's a shit-tier commentator. He's so bad I wouldn't pay him more than 50 bux a card lol.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
I know that happened years ago but due to recent events like his team being investigated for throwing fights I was thinking how that could be a defense for Anthony…but then I realized he gave up a guaranteed win meaning he could have made some fool who bet on him very very rich but also could have took a W over Jon Jones? What do you guys think of this whole betting scenario? Honestly gambling is evil (the Bible says so and it’s evidently true at least in this scenario) and infects everything it gets ahold of, which is why it’s causing so much trouble for the UFC since it’s become mainstream and almost a part of the sport and its promotion.
You're absolutely right, man.

This is a dumb question. 😃
 
I doubt any of the commentators are making $50k per event. They're all terrible most of the time and not worth that kind of dough. If true, the UFC is wasting a lot of money.
 
Yeah dude I’d LOVE to be a commentator lol
 
