Dumb question but would Anthony Smith not taking the dq win bc of Jon’s illegal knee be “Throwing the fight”?

I don't know about that but....





That was the ONLY fucking way Anthony Smith could ever possibly have won that fight.





_______________________________________





I actually think he made the right choice financially due to his now longstanding UFC commentary job.





A little very very lazy half ass search indicated commentators get roughly 40k-75k per event, with Rogan and Anik on the higher side, maybe even higher than that and guys like Felder and presumably Smith on the lower side.



DC per that search makes 850k/ year, same source

Said Bisping makes a million, which seems odd but whatever call it all ballpark numbers



let's say Smith makes 400,000/year as a commentator,

And for the sake of argument we will pretend he would not have that job had he taken the DQ and then lost the belt back



He would have made maybe $2-3 in additional income between win bonus for DQ win and champion pay with PPV bonus for the rematch.





If he does the 400k commentator job for 6 years at $400k/yesr he makes 2.4 million and anything above that is gravy.



Smith started working as a commentator in 2019.

(The year of his ot taking the DQ)

It's late 2025.

6 years.





He still has the job.