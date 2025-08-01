Dumb myths about UFC HW division

1. “They are all fat and out of shape”



That couldn’t be further from the truth. We have extremely athletic guys like Gane, Pavlovich and Almeida, who have absolutely ridiculous physiques. Guys like Aspinall, Volkov, Blaydes, Waldo and Lewis are all athletic and in good shape too. Even outside top15 we have guys like Lane, Usman, Petrino and Buchecha who are more than fit.



2. “Any elite athlete would’ve dominated UFC’s HW division”



We’ve had NFL players Hardy and Lane come to UFC, while still in their athletic peak and they flopped spectacularly even though they are elite level athletes. And NFL athletes are basically peak of athleticism.



3. “UFC doesn’t bring in talent from different combat sports, Gable Steveson would’ve wrecked UFC’s HW division”



Despaigne was a Olympic medalist in Taekwondo and a freak of nature, flopped in UFC.

Buchecha was one of the greatest HW BJJ practitioners and couldn’t even beat Martin Buday.

Seeing the struggles of Bo Nickal at MW, it’s ridiculous to assume someone like Gable would dominate UFC HW’s.



There’s levels to this shit



Right now it seems like Aspinall is far above anyone else at HW. And top contenders like Gane, Volkov, Pavlovich and Almeida are easily beating anyone outside top5, like Tybura or Budday. But even Tybura and Budday seem to be levels above just simply big athletic guys like Lane or Usman and above one dimensional specialists like Despaigne or Buchecha.



HW division is much better than he give them credit for, they would easily beat the champs of every division lower than MW. Aspinall might actually be the best HW we’ve ever seen. It’s ridiculous how we try to compare the guys to BW and FW and then say that they suck. Of course they can’t move like them, it’s just basic physics.



This is actually just PRIDE fanboy propaganda, discrediting every HW generation, so that they can still claim that those were the golden ages of HW MMA