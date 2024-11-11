ColemanwastheGOAT
First saw unsubstantiated claims that this guy blamed the election, but now it looks like now it's been confirmed by police.
This guy was seriously mentally ill and the media coverage of Trump pushed him over the edge.
Just fucking horrific. This is really an intersection of two major issues in America - mental health and insanely irresponsible media.
Minnesota dad who ranted against Trump election gunned down wife, ex-girlfriend and his 2 kids in murder-suicide
“My mental health and the world can no longer peacefully coexist, and a lot of the reason is religion,” Anthony Nephew wrote in July.
nypost.com
Before his rampage, Anthony Nephew had been sharing left-wing and anti-Trump posts on his Facebook account.
“My mental health and the world can no longer peacefully coexist, and a lot of the reason is religion,” Anthony Nephew wrote in July.
“I am terrified of religious zealots inflicting their misguided beliefs on me and my family. I have intrusive thoughts of being burned at the stake as a witch, or crucified on a burning cross.
“Gilead here we come,” he wrote, referencing “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian novel-turned-Hulu series in which women, who have been stripped of their rights, are forced to reproduce for the ruling class.
Anthony Nephew shared other political posts, including an image of former President Barack Obama, Trump, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The word “hate” sits under Trump’s face, while the words “hope,” “heal” and “grow” correspond with the Democratic politicians.