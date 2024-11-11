  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crime Duluth Democrat murders entire family. Cites Trump win on social media.

First saw unsubstantiated claims that this guy blamed the election, but now it looks like now it's been confirmed by police.

This guy was seriously mentally ill and the media coverage of Trump pushed him over the edge.

Minnesota dad who ranted against Trump election gunned down wife, ex-girlfriend and his 2 kids in murder-suicide

“My mental health and the world can no longer peacefully coexist, and a lot of the reason is religion,” Anthony Nephew wrote in July.
Before his rampage, Anthony Nephew had been sharing left-wing and anti-Trump posts on his Facebook account.

“My mental health and the world can no longer peacefully coexist, and a lot of the reason is religion,” Anthony Nephew wrote in July.

“I am terrified of religious zealots inflicting their misguided beliefs on me and my family. I have intrusive thoughts of being burned at the stake as a witch, or crucified on a burning cross.
Just fucking horrific. This is really an intersection of two major issues in America - mental health and insanely irresponsible media.

He also cited 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

“Gilead here we come,” he wrote, referencing “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian novel-turned-Hulu series in which women, who have been stripped of their rights, are forced to reproduce for the ruling class.

Anthony Nephew shared other political posts, including an image of former President Barack Obama, Trump, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The word “hate” sits under Trump’s face, while the words “hope,” “heal” and “grow” correspond with the Democratic politicians.
Fargo has a new storyline for it's next season
 
A “he” is citing the Handmaid’s Tale.
lol
 
There's always some crazy who latches their craziness onto politics.

This reminds me of Justin Mohn. The guy beheaded his 68 year old father and made a YouTube video with the severed head. He blamed his father's party affiliation.

If it wasn't politics it would be religion, and if not that it would be a message from the aliens. Crazy people are going to do and say crazy shit.

It's a tragedy for the rest of the family though.
 
And fuck this guy. Killing his family? I read some of his posts and one caught my eye and was rational where he said as an independent voter he wished the political parties pick better candidates and not just fascist and no fascist. Kind of made sense to me, but his other posts were indicative of someone losing their biscuits
 
Osculater said:
Only if there was a good guy with a gun
No, yall prefer only the bad guys to have the guns, which no matter what we do, they will always find a way to get access to guns. Besides police, the idea that there are good people with guns is comforting. I choose not to carry anymore because I spent a whole career carrying everyday, but I was always glad to see decent people carrying instead of the shitbags with guns that I often came across.
 
D3thr0n3d K1ng said:
I think Murica needs to bring back mental health care treatment.
Sure but having it available is not going to do anything with these kinds of people.
Even if the facilities are there it is still almost impossible to commit someone against their will.

Then even if you do they mostly say "he is fine as long as he stays on his drugs" and MD turn them lose. Then they don't enforce them staying on their drugs so you are right back to this shit.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
First saw unsubstantiated claims that this guy blamed the election, but now it looks like now it's been confirmed by police.

This guy was seriously mentally ill and the media coverage of Trump pushed him over the edge.

Minnesota dad who ranted against Trump election gunned down wife, ex-girlfriend and his 2 kids in murder-suicide

“My mental health and the world can no longer peacefully coexist, and a lot of the reason is religion,” Anthony Nephew wrote in July.
Just fucking horrific. This is really an intersection of two major issues in America - mental health and insanely irresponsible media.

He also cited 'The Handmaid's Tale.'
<escalate99>


Joking aside, may the fucking coward Rot In Piss.
 
