due to the hilarity of the popups on this site I've been out the game - re: Bo

gotBooched
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 28, 2007
- Messages
- 10,147
- Reaction score
- 3,040
When did this forum become infiltrated with incels? Bo lost a fight.....a lot of people do.....he's a national champ wrestler, appears to be a respectable human being.....doesn't talk shit and trains his butt off I don't know what you bottom feeders want. Do you want him to have been saying for years "ah I'm gonna lose some day", what kind of pussies are you rectal rooters pulling for here?
For shame. You guys are pathetic IMO. Thank you.
