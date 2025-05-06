due to the hilarity of the popups on this site I've been out the game - re: Bo -

gotBooched

gotBooched

When did this forum become infiltrated with incels? Bo lost a fight.....a lot of people do.....he's a national champ wrestler, appears to be a respectable human being.....doesn't talk shit and trains his butt off I don't know what you bottom feeders want. Do you want him to have been saying for years "ah I'm gonna lose some day", what kind of pussies are you rectal rooters pulling for here?

For shame. You guys are pathetic IMO. Thank you.
 
People who don't like a cocky guy who trash talks way above his skillset (Khamzat, DDP) are incels? Also what does your lack of ability to block ads have to do with anything?

Bo isn't going to slide into your DMs bro.
 
appears to be a respectable human being.....doesn't talk shit
icegif-1069.gif


93cdda3f3ded29563c371d1dcd2c58e1.gif

laughing-gif-23.gif


1qyhef3x5sye1.jpeg


OP is mental, needs meds asap
 
When did this forum become infiltrated with incels?
The second you returned.
Bo lost a fight.....a lot of people do.....
And they also get made fun of.
he's a national champ wrestler
We watch MMA
appears to be a respectable human being
HAHA fuck off.
.....doesn't talk shit
You really haven't been paying attention.
and trains his butt off
Not hard enough apparently.
I don't know what you bottom feeders want.
You to leave again.
Do you want him to have been saying for years "ah I'm gonna lose some day", what kind of pussies are you rectal rooters pulling for here?
Maybe not shit on every opponent you never actually fought as the self-proclaimed unranked uncrowned king, then fall embarrasingly at the first ranked hurdle.
For shame. You guys are pathetic IMO.
Buy a mirror
Thank you.
Fuck you
 
