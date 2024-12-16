Dudes with big trucks or dudes who ride motorcycles

Who's worse when it comes to driving like a jackass and thinking their vehicle gives them some imaginary tough guy points?



 
LOL So a Dodge half ton is a "big truck"?
Assholes are assholes.
 
Assholes are assholes.
I'm talking like dodge or Chevy 1500 or f150 size or bigger. There really are no small trucks anymore. Just big and midsize. But I think midsize only applies to like Tacomas and rangers and stuff like that
 
Fake tough guys are an epidemic, too many old dudes running around hopped up on TST lol.
 
1500/F150 are just standard full size trucks. I wouldn't call them big at all, they're just normal trucks. By FAR the worst "group" of drivers I see are driving so-called luxury foreign cars. Its not even close.
Second would be fat chicks.
 
Bike all the way

pee-wee-bike.gif
 
