Dude was 1 day away from testifying against Boeing, now found dead

totally lost all respect for Boeing I’m just walking from now on
 
This is some crazy shit. Just like Epstein's murder, powerful people are like, "I don't care if you know it was murder. Good luck doing anything about it."
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
Are the Clintons major share holders of Boeing?
See what happens is that since the Clinton's are such good, kind hearted people, these folks who are on the verge of lying about them in court become overwhelmed with guilt and decide to shoot themselves 2-6x in the back of the head.
 
the scariest part is that it's an airplane company that is cutting corners on quality. this isn't digging oil out of the ground. this is hundreds of people flying thousands of miles in the air.
 
Fedorgasm said:
This is some crazy shit. Just like Epstein's murder, powerful people are like, "I don't care if you know it was murder. Good luck doing anything about it."
That's the same attitude you get back from democrats about Biden. 'Fuck you prove it' after crying for 50 years that the justice system is corrupt and protects the powerful lol.
 
