Dude was 1 day away from testifying against Boeing, now found dead

This is crazy. Found in his car with a gunshot wound to the head. Made to look like it was suicide.
I don't care if the dude was depressed or not, there's no way he kills himself the day before the trial that he's been waiting a long time for.
Boeing, you scary.
