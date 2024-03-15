Dude Rogan Interviewed Found With Head In His Freezer

Dude was out less than a year and was already held up as a beacon of rehabilitation. Dubin is a cheap date as criminal justice reform types usually are.



I actually watched that podcast and was thinking the guy was still a piece of shit. He would seem like he was bragging about the things he did, when not downplaying them, and would throw in a line about it being bad at the end.



Between this guy and Jack Unterweger, the rehabilitation over punishment crowd sure knows how to pick em.



Dubin did Joe dirty dragging that guy in his podcast. Joe was probably expecting some guy that actually was railroaded by the justice system and eventually exonerated as Dubin usually brings on.



Not some guy who admittedly lived a life of crime but thinks he got too much time for pistol whipping somebody, among all the other crime he talked about that he wasn’t charged for lol.



Thats where it always leads. Guys like Dubin will trot out the innocent people first but then you learn that they don’t even believe the most violent of criminals should be in jail.