Dude got chinned by Kennedy Nczezzckhu

Jan is an old man who has not won a fight in 4 years, is coming off two surgeries and two years of inactivity, and he still arguably beat Ulberg.



Outside of a puncher's chance I don't think Ulberg has anything for Poatan, Ankalaev, or even Rakic and Jiri if I'm honest.

While I agree somewhat, Ulberg has a smart team in his corner that had fought Jan and Pereira previously, I do like his chances against Pereira solely because they have the Izzy fights, that camp practically knows Alex's game inside out.Ankalaev would be a fun fight, because Ulberg has shown he can keep it technical and not fade against Jan, and according to the judges, Ulberg beat him unanimously. I think it was close but neither really risked it, as the commentators said, with the effort they put in, neither could complain about the decision. Now Jan's two fights before were a split loss to Alex and a split draw to Ankalaev. Alex is also old. MMAmath favours Carlos against all of them solely based on his performance against Jan.Jiri VS Ulberg is a guranteed finish, Jiri is always dangerous and has that 'punchers chance' as you like to call it, but one counter from Ulberg and Jiri would be in lalaland. I actually think this fight would be amazing.Poatan VS Ulberg, Poatan could trouble Ulberg with calf kicks and catch him with a left hook potentially but Ulberg is sound defensively, very quick and happy to point fight, I think he could out point Alex considering what Ankalaev just done to Alex, I don't think it's crazy to think, Ulberg showed he is happy to mix in some takedown attempts as well which would have Alex tentative.Ankalaev VS Ulberg, the ultimate point fighting striking match imo, I actually don't know how this goes, I can see it being close it the striking department and it depends on if Carlos is stronger and capable to keep Ankalaev off him to avoid being controlled against the cage which was Poatans kryptonite. If he cannot keep him off, I can see it playing out like the Poatan fight, if if Ulberg can keep him off, I see it a close fight