Dude got chinned by Kennedy Nczezzckhu

Kennedy got some power. You don't win right fights in a row by accident. There have been champions with far worse losses on their record.
 
Koro_11 said:
Gasses himself out like seven minutes into the fight?
UFC debut, massive adrenaline rush in an unfamiliar environment. Almost had the finish, couldn't get it and got beaten when he faded. Clearly he learnt from that experience given how the rest of his UFC fights went.

This wasn't a particularly exciting fight but I thought he did better against Jan than Pereira did (Jan definitely won that fight).
 
jmboyd24 said:
UFC debut, massive adrenaline rush in an unfamiliar environment. Almost had the finish, couldn't get it and got beaten when he faded. Clearly he learnt from that experience given how the rest of his UFC fights went.

This wasn't a particularly exciting fight but I thought he did better against Jan than Pereira did (Jan definitely won that fight).
I don't know, no disrespect to Jan, but he's an old man coming off surgeries and a two year layoff. Last time Jan legit won a fight was back in 2021, so yeah anything less than a finish or a clear dominant decision is very underwhelming for a guy with so much hype behind him.
 
cristoninoMartin said:
You do realize that your favourite fighter is gay and has fantasies with " gay jesus", right? He even said that he and masvidal used to fuck girls in the same bed at the same time.
Another triggered closet homosexual.


Koro_11 said:
I wanna believe this dude is for real and a serious title challenger, but I just can’t get that loss out of my mind.
Islam got chinned by Martins, GSP from Serra, Do Bronx had a few tough Ls prior to being a dominant champ, Ulberg is on the path
 
rollthedice said:
Islam got chinned by Martins, GSP from Serra, Do Bronx had a few tough Ls prior to being a dominant champ, Ulberg is on the path
Sure that's true, but I'm not so sure he's on the path.

Jan is an old man who has not won a fight in 4 years, is coming off two surgeries and two years of inactivity, and he still arguably beat Ulberg.

Outside of a puncher's chance I don't think Ulberg has anything for Poatan, Ankalaev, or even Rakic and Jiri if I'm honest.
 
cristoninoMartin said:
You do realize that your favourite fighter is gay and has fantasies with " gay jesus", right? He even said that he and masvidal used to fuck girls in the same bed at the same time.
romero said "no forget jesus" his accent made it sound like he said gay jesus but he didn't. And I doubt he said anything about him and masival fucking girls in the same bed, romero's not that type of guy
 
Koro_11 said:
Sure that's true, but I'm not so sure he's on the path.

Jan is an old man who has not won a fight in 4 years, is coming off two surgeries and two years of inactivity, and he still arguably beat Ulberg.

Outside of a puncher's chance I don't think Ulberg has anything for Poatan, Ankalaev, or even Rakic and Jiri if I'm honest.
While I agree somewhat, Ulberg has a smart team in his corner that had fought Jan and Pereira previously, I do like his chances against Pereira solely because they have the Izzy fights, that camp practically knows Alex's game inside out.

Ankalaev would be a fun fight, because Ulberg has shown he can keep it technical and not fade against Jan, and according to the judges, Ulberg beat him unanimously. I think it was close but neither really risked it, as the commentators said, with the effort they put in, neither could complain about the decision. Now Jan's two fights before were a split loss to Alex and a split draw to Ankalaev. Alex is also old. MMAmath favours Carlos against all of them solely based on his performance against Jan.

Jiri VS Ulberg is a guranteed finish, Jiri is always dangerous and has that 'punchers chance' as you like to call it, but one counter from Ulberg and Jiri would be in lalaland. I actually think this fight would be amazing.

Poatan VS Ulberg, Poatan could trouble Ulberg with calf kicks and catch him with a left hook potentially but Ulberg is sound defensively, very quick and happy to point fight, I think he could out point Alex considering what Ankalaev just done to Alex, I don't think it's crazy to think, Ulberg showed he is happy to mix in some takedown attempts as well which would have Alex tentative.

Ankalaev VS Ulberg, the ultimate point fighting striking match imo, I actually don't know how this goes, I can see it being close it the striking department and it depends on if Carlos is stronger and capable to keep Ankalaev off him to avoid being controlled against the cage which was Poatans kryptonite. If he cannot keep him off, I can see it playing out like the Poatan fight, if if Ulberg can keep him off, I see it a close fight
 
I'm honestly a little surprised that they didnt give Ulberg the Khalil treatment and have him face Poatan for the belt before Ank could.
 
