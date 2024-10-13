650lb Sumo said: Joshua gets stopped again. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Unwise choice by him and his team. Click to expand...

I'd say fighting whoever the Saudis are willing to pay you a ridiculous amount of money to fight is the wisest choice.Joshua is days away from his 35th birthday and his chin isn't going to get any better. No point trying risking fighting bums for peanuts to try to build back up, because may even get knocked out by a bum at this point.Either he can win the Dubois rematch and parlay that into other big fights. Or he gets knocked out again and then should only pursue a Fury fight (if Fury loses again) as a retirement fight.