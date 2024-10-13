News Dubois vs Joshua 2 - Queensberry vs Matchroom 5 vs 5 - Feb.22nd Riyadh

Joshua gets stopped again. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Unwise choice by him and his team.
 
I wonder who the other four vs four will be
AJ has some balls to want an immediate rematch, I'm not sure how well it will go for him though
 
650lb Sumo said:
Joshua gets stopped again. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Unwise choice by him and his team.
Click to expand...

I'd say fighting whoever the Saudis are willing to pay you a ridiculous amount of money to fight is the wisest choice.

Joshua is days away from his 35th birthday and his chin isn't going to get any better. No point trying risking fighting bums for peanuts to try to build back up, because may even get knocked out by a bum at this point.

Either he can win the Dubois rematch and parlay that into other big fights. Or he gets knocked out again and then should only pursue a Fury fight (if Fury loses again) as a retirement fight.
 
Blastbeat said:
I wonder who the other four vs four will be
AJ has some balls to want an immediate rematch, I'm not sure how well it will go for him though
Click to expand...
He's always tried to avenge a loss immediately and has done better both times he's rematched an opponent who beat him. He beat Ruiz easily and made the Usyk rematch a lot closer than the first fight.
 
Benson calling him “his excellency” is embarrassing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5: Wilder vs Zhang 6/1 2PM ET (DAZN)
42 43 44
Replies
863
Views
21K
iwannabeadored
I
Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Joshua vs Dubois 9/21 2PM ET (DAZN)
22 23 24
Replies
474
Views
10K
Culombo
Culombo
Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Crawford vs. Madrimov: Riyadh Season 8/3 6PM ET (DAZN PPV)
42 43 44
Replies
876
Views
18K
iwannabeadored
I
MiCavalier
  • Sportsbook Event
Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois -- Sept. 21
2 3
Replies
57
Views
825
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Fury vs Usyk Discussion 5/18 1PM ET DAZN PPV / ESPN+
99 100 101
Replies
2K
Views
52K
treelo
treelo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,594
Messages
56,332,701
Members
175,167
Latest member
vito121212

Share this page

Back
Top