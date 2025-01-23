  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Dubois v Parker - Head to Head and discussion


So here is the head to head, i cant help but feel like Dubois has some fake confidence after his last few wins and will lose this one, he is a very basic fighter who obviously hits very hard(he had Joshua shitting himself before the fight even started)

But as a boxer, he isnt great, Parker is a much better fighter and he could pull Daniel around the ring while landing counter shots on him, and i think that is what is going to happen

 
Parker is pretty slick. i think he's the best pure boxer in HW right now behind Usyk and Fury.
that could work to his favor. he's also faster than Dubois, both with his feet and hands. Dubois has good timing but is pretty slow.

Parker was underdog for his two last big wins; he just might pull this one off too.
 
It's a good fight. Parker has improved and Dubois is entering his prime.
 
