Dubois v Parker - Head to Head and discussion

treelo
//Do something here
@red
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 9,190
- Reaction score
- 3,908
So here is the head to head, i cant help but feel like Dubois has some fake confidence after his last few wins and will lose this one, he is a very basic fighter who obviously hits very hard(he had Joshua shitting himself before the fight even started)
But as a boxer, he isnt great, Parker is a much better fighter and he could pull Daniel around the ring while landing counter shots on him, and i think that is what is going to happen
But as a boxer, he isnt great, Parker is a much better fighter and he could pull Daniel around the ring while landing counter shots on him, and i think that is what is going to happen