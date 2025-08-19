Dubois splits from Don Charles

Charles did, or Dubois?charles showed himself to be a bit of a twerp in this last outing
Charles questioning Usyk's faith was low. Demean yourself for what? Dropped like a hot potato.
i dont know what you are talking about
He told Usyk he's not much of a christian if he continues to lie about the low blow?
I can see someone saying that who's 100% convinced that it wasn't a low blow. People say much worse than that.
True but Usyk is very religious and he just wouldnt drop it. I found it foul.
It's not the trainers fault that he quit vs. Usyk.
Emanuel Steward used to say that most heavyweights have big bodies but very small hearts. This sums up Daniel Dubois in a nutshell.
It's not very Christian of him to take time to rest like the ref allowed him to. It's in the bible. If someone hits you in one of the balls, turn the other ball.
A successful amateur bantamweight that was a national Golden Gloves champion with nearly 100 wins and only a few losses. Steward never had a professional fight but back then in the 1960s amateur bouts were rougher than they are today. There was more physicality involved and less safety rules & regulations in place.