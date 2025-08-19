  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Dubois splits from Don Charles

Wrong guy, should have split from his father

feel a bit for Charles here who defended Daniel and his father after the nonsense that happened before the first fight
 
Rumor has it Dubois is joining forces with Tony Sims, just like Johnny Fisher recently did, after splitting with Mark Tibbs:



 
It's not the trainers fault that he quit vs. Usyk.
Emanuel Steward used to say that most heavyweights have big bodies but very small hearts. This sums up Daniel Dubois in a nutshell.
 
Don Charles appeared to be a very educated guy in boxing from recent interview.

I guess defeat can make you reconsider and seek others options. Is it a good choice ? Only the future will tell.
 
Never liked Charles' personality but he did take Daniel to the IBF world title. His first full world title. Technically, Dubois won his first world title under Shane McGuigan but that was only a secondary belt (WBA Regular).

I'm not surprised that Dubois split with Charles though. He has to blame someone other than himself for that non-performance he turned in. The trainer usually takes the bullet. That's just how it goes.
 
defjaam said:
It's not the trainers fault that he quit vs. Usyk.
Emanuel Steward used to say that most heavyweights have big bodies but very small hearts. This sums up Daniel Dubois in a nutshell.
Emanuel Steward was an amateur bantamweight who never even had a professional fight. Sounds like little man syndrome.
 
burningspear said:
He told Usyk he's not much of a christian if he continues to lie about the low blow?
It's not very Christian of him to take time to rest like the ref allowed him to. It's in the bible. If someone hits you in one of the balls, turn the other ball.
 
Dr Fong said:
Emanuel Steward was an amateur bantamweight who never even had a professional fight. Sounds like little man syndrome.
A successful amateur bantamweight that was a national Golden Gloves champion with nearly 100 wins and only a few losses. Steward never had a professional fight but back then in the 1960s amateur bouts were rougher than they are today. There was more physicality involved and less safety rules & regulations in place.
 
