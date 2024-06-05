Natasha Turak

The sprawling shopping complex is already home to 1,200 stores and 200 food and beverage outlets, a 10-million-liter aquarium, an Olympic-sized ice skating rink, an indoor Chinatown, a virtual reality park, an indoor SEGA theme park, and one of the world’s largest candy stores.

The mall’s developer, Emaar Properties this week announced the building’s expansion plan, which will add 240 new luxury stores and food and drink venues.

The UAE introduced remote worker visas and 10-year “golden” visas and relaxed foreign ownership laws for businesses, hosting major international events like Expo 2020 and COP 28.

The record-breaking Dubai Mall is also home to the world’s largest shopping mall aquarium, where visitors can cage snorkel and dive with sharks.

GIUSEPPE CACACE | AFP | Getty Images