Du Plessis vs Khamzat

This is possibly the best fight the UFC can put on at the moment. Personally I'd rather see this than Jones v Aspinall
I feel like Ddp vs Khamzat is for the actual #1 middleweight in the world and possibly #1 p4p
I feel that with Jones vs Aspinall you have a possibly over the hill Jones fighting a possibly too green Aspinall.
We need Borz vs DDP this summer and we want it announced now!
