Du Plessis vs Khamzat

This is possibly the best fight the UFC can put on at the moment. Personally I'd rather see this than Jones v Aspinall

I feel like Ddp vs Khamzat is for the actual #1 middleweight in the world and possibly #1 p4p

I feel that with Jones vs Aspinall you have a possibly over the hill Jones fighting a possibly too green Aspinall.

We need Borz vs DDP this summer and we want it announced now!
 
I agree with DDP. He defended his belt twice in the last year, and there's no reason for him to do a 4 month turnaround to save the UFC 317 event.

He can fight later this year when he's ready, and it's Khamzat's job as the challenger to jump when DDP says jump and be ready to fight.
 
lol @ number one p4p when neither DDP nor Kham have beaten any elite fighters in their prime.


Aspinall vs Jones is bigger and it’s not close. Jones vs a turkey sandwich would be bigger than anything Khamzat or DDP could be in.

<JonesLaugh>
 
DDP v Kumshot
Jones v Aspainill
Ilia v Islam

That's the top 3

Connor v Diego is still a possibility😬
 
