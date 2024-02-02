Media Du Plessis says he's likely to wait out for months, looking for legacy of bringing UFC to Africa

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,435
Reaction score
5,732


On where he's at:

"I can walk normally again, that's what a couple of days of holiday will do. We weren't supposed to go on holiday, but we touched down 7 in the morning on the 25th.
And we had this amazing welcome at the airport, it was amazing but we only got back to Pretoria, to my house at 4 in the afternoon. After a 28 hour flight.
It was amazing to see all the support, but hard to keep my eyes open and I was a little bit under the weather and I mean, I went to Jacobsbay to a friend of mine.
Supposed to stay for just two days but ended up staying four. I mean there was no people there, just the beach. It made me heal faster, I mean, I didn't get up for two
days. I just slept there."

On what's next:

"Uh, right now I don't have a date to be honest. When I get back to Petoria now we'll do the MRI's. We've done some scans making sure of brain health. All of those
things, I mean we have a long career ahead of us and just in terms of making sure the right pacing... I mean, we just won a world title. And obviously this last year it
was fight after fight after fight. And sometimes I was injured, having to take a fight. Sometimes when you get these opportunities you don't know when they are coming
again, so you have to because it's a chance to step towards the belt. Now we have the belt so we don't have to take unnecessary risks. I want the best fight for me,
for South Africa, for the people and the fight they wanna see."

"Other than that, I want to bring the UFC to South Africa. That's what needs to happen, you know that's legacy. If I have to wait it out for some months then I'm willing
to do that. Because fighting at a big event is one thing, defending my belt is one thing, but it's been done before. UFC on African soil, on home soil, has never been
done. That's legacy and that's gonna be remembered forever. And that's what we want."
 
Fuck off, just defend the damn belt.

WTF is this with people getting the title then immediately turning into divas?

Say what you like abut Strickland, the fucker just likes to fight and would always stay active.
 
  • Like
Reactions: F15
While I understand his standpoint, waiting for too long is just stalling. I’m all for him defending in Africa, but does it have to be the first defense? Or is he worried there will never be a second?
 
Izzy vs Sean Interim at UFC 300

dana-white-dana-white-slurp.gif
 
This seems pretty common, both Dricus and Pennington who won their belts recently have both now said they don't want to defend right away.

It's frustrating for fans, but I can sort of understand it. Fighters see the belt as the goal they've been working towards for years, in the case of Pennington, almost 10 years in the UFC alone.
 
He just won the belt. Sitting out a couple months then fighting in the summer or something would be the norm for what champions do. He is right, now that he's the champ, he doesn't have to take unnecessary risks.
 
He can take his 6 months off. I am ok with twice a year.
 
Its not really deserved for Izzy to get an immediate shot, but still, Izzy/DDP for an Africa card would be pretty great. Its a shame Ngannou isnt available too.
 
If DDP is out, that only leaves Izzy vs Alex for UFC 300 then?
Unless Islam makes an exception and returns to fight Leon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Strickland's coach says Cannonier should leapfrog Du Plessis & Chimaev
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
tastaylvr
T
M
Media MMA GURU interviews Dricus Du Plessis
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
5K
Striker Fox
Striker Fox
ehxsur
Strickland vs Du Plessis was disapointing
2
Replies
29
Views
853
skylolow
skylolow
Koya
Media Dricus Du Plessis Holds No Grudge Against Sean Strickland After UFC 296 Brawl
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
3K
chinarice
chinarice
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
2
Replies
24
Views
854
Paulsp
Paulsp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,549
Messages
55,008,740
Members
174,550
Latest member
Bohuslav Danko

Share this page

Back
Top