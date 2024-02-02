



On where he's at:



"I can walk normally again, that's what a couple of days of holiday will do. We weren't supposed to go on holiday, but we touched down 7 in the morning on the 25th.

And we had this amazing welcome at the airport, it was amazing but we only got back to Pretoria, to my house at 4 in the afternoon. After a 28 hour flight.

It was amazing to see all the support, but hard to keep my eyes open and I was a little bit under the weather and I mean, I went to Jacobsbay to a friend of mine.

Supposed to stay for just two days but ended up staying four. I mean there was no people there, just the beach. It made me heal faster, I mean, I didn't get up for two

days. I just slept there."



On what's next:



"Uh, right now I don't have a date to be honest. When I get back to Petoria now we'll do the MRI's. We've done some scans making sure of brain health. All of those

things, I mean we have a long career ahead of us and just in terms of making sure the right pacing... I mean, we just won a world title. And obviously this last year it

was fight after fight after fight. And sometimes I was injured, having to take a fight. Sometimes when you get these opportunities you don't know when they are coming

again, so you have to because it's a chance to step towards the belt. Now we have the belt so we don't have to take unnecessary risks. I want the best fight for me,

for South Africa, for the people and the fight they wanna see."



"Other than that, I want to bring the UFC to South Africa. That's what needs to happen, you know that's legacy. If I have to wait it out for some months then I'm willing

to do that. Because fighting at a big event is one thing, defending my belt is one thing, but it's been done before. UFC on African soil, on home soil, has never been

done. That's legacy and that's gonna be remembered forever. And that's what we want."