Crime Drumpfers talk of civil war

I'm seeing a lot more talk of a civil war the past few days on social media from the Drumpfers. They really want that smoke. They think their little AR15s can defend them against the might of the US military, the most powerful in the world


They're really willing to go to war for their Orange felon, the sex attacker


3PuHS3u.jpeg


ships-aircraft-1500x1000.jpg
 
They should take a look at the material culture left in places that have had civil wars in the last thirty years, as well as what places look like after the US military gets through filling every inch with depleted uranium. I don't know why anyone would want that for their own society. Plus, the US is no where near civil war.

What they WANT is to recruit people off their meds to perpetrate sectarian violence and ruin coffee shops / concerts for regular people. Then they can go on Sherdog and say, "that was wrong, that individual shouldn't have done that," while sucking YouTuber dicks who say the country has it coming.
 
i can't tell OP's political leanings. sometimes he posts like a maga supporter, other times like a leftist. unless i'm mistaking him for someone else..
 
Any such engagement would have to be the very definition of asymmetrical warfare. Guerilla / Partisan activity, sabotage of critical infrastructure, etc. One thing that would make it additionally difficult is that it would be happening in our own backyard rather than overseas which means government forces would be restrained to a point on how much firepower they could bring to bear on the issue as they have the infrastructure to consider as well as public opinion.

Also regardless of any oath taken, the military is made of fellow Americans and getting them to shoot on their fellow citizens, possibly even relatives, is going to be a harder proposition than any properly realizes.

The government has to truly defeat their opponent while opposition just has to make it too costly in public opinion, infrastructure, material and world opinion and they would be in a better position to demand concessions. The longer warfare on our own soil against our own fellow citizens goes on the worse it gets for the government.

Ultimately its a lose/lose for both sides in any such conflict
 
a civil war in this context would resemble the purge more than a citizens army vs the US gov. I don't think the army would be willing to use extreme force against Americans and they'd likely maintain a riot control presence.

The guns to protect freedoms is BS being taken by the state is BS. Guns are kept to protect themselves from other citizens.
 
It's one side suggesting violence against the other...not really a civil war. Life is good in America, cosplaying morons gonna get themselves killed with this dumbass talk.
 
PBAC said:
a civil war in this context would resemble the purge more than a citizens army vs the US gov. I don't think the army would be willing to use extreme force against Americans and they'd likely maintain a riot control presence.

The guns to protect freedoms is BS being taken by the state is BS. Guns are kept to protect themselves from other citizens.
Until some gravy SEAL pulls out their AR-15 that they have only shot at the range and starts popping off. But yeah everything else is spot on. Anyone that thinks that would stand a chance in a civil war against the government is beyond retarded.
 
king hippo said:
i can't tell OP's political leanings. sometimes he posts like a maga supporter, other times like a leftist. unless i'm mistaking him for someone else..
he's a troll, brather. i feel like he is a redcoat based on the pfp
 
andnowweknow said:
It's one side suggesting violence against the other...not really a civil war. Life is good in America, cosplaying morons gonna get themselves killed with this dumbass talk.
When are the Democrats going stop being so violent?
 
It will be like the one MAGA rube who attacked the FBI building. That Rocket Surgeon googled how to break bullet proof glass, and then decided to solo an FBI building. I know what you are thinking, with his Hannibal, like strategy, you are surprised just as much as I am that he did not succeed. Historians will be talking about his plan with the same reverence as they do Cannae.
 
People burned down and rampaged across your country to protest the death (unjust) of a career criminal and drug addict. You think say, the leading presidential candidate, being assassinated won't cause extreme turmoil and violence. You severely underestimate people's will to defend their ideology.
 
Latest posts

