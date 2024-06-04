Any such engagement would have to be the very definition of asymmetrical warfare. Guerilla / Partisan activity, sabotage of critical infrastructure, etc. One thing that would make it additionally difficult is that it would be happening in our own backyard rather than overseas which means government forces would be restrained to a point on how much firepower they could bring to bear on the issue as they have the infrastructure to consider as well as public opinion.



Also regardless of any oath taken, the military is made of fellow Americans and getting them to shoot on their fellow citizens, possibly even relatives, is going to be a harder proposition than any properly realizes.



The government has to truly defeat their opponent while opposition just has to make it too costly in public opinion, infrastructure, material and world opinion and they would be in a better position to demand concessions. The longer warfare on our own soil against our own fellow citizens goes on the worse it gets for the government.



Ultimately its a lose/lose for both sides in any such conflict